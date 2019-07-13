ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (ASA) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Asset Management company, ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has 32.94% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 40.01% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.11% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.03% of all Asset Management companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 68.41% 23.56% 9.07%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited N/A 10 0.00 Industry Average 62.83M 91.85M 45.56

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.18 1.86 1.65 2.56

The potential upside of the rivals is 129.95%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 1.69% -5.04% -4.76% 10.85% -10.11% 1.48% Industry Average 2.03% 3.58% 7.11% 11.51% 8.79% 15.48%

Dividends

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. The firm employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited was founded in 1958 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Buffalo, New York.