ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (ASA) and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) Comparing side by side

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 13 0.00 19.22M -0.33 0.00 Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 12 1.85 N/A 1.16 10.53

Table 1 highlights ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 149,339,549.34% 0% 0% Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 32.94% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.03% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation are owned by institutional investors. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited’s share owned by insiders are 0.11%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.37% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited -5.13% 7.45% 25.72% 17.01% 20.47% 25.05% Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 1.24% 2.86% 4.26% 3.64% 13.77% 8.71%

For the past year ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has stronger performance than Horizon Technology Finance Corporation

Summary

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited beats Horizon Technology Finance Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. The firm employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited was founded in 1958 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Buffalo, New York.