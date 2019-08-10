ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (ASA) and Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) and Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 11 108.10 N/A -0.33 0.00 Garrison Capital Inc. 7 2.86 N/A -0.07 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Garrison Capital Inc. 0.00% -0.7% -0.2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited and Garrison Capital Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.94% and 35.7% respectively. 0.11% are ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Garrison Capital Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited -5.13% 7.45% 25.72% 17.01% 20.47% 25.05% Garrison Capital Inc. 0.57% 2.46% 0.86% -4.39% -15.83% 9.95%

For the past year ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than Garrison Capital Inc.

Summary

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. The firm employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited was founded in 1958 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Buffalo, New York.

Garrison Capital Inc. is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, ?one-stop? senior secured or ?unitranche? loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies. The fund focuses on consumer loans, capital market activities, traditional direct lending but at times may purchase loans in the secondary market or make special situation investments. It seeks to invest between $5 million and $25 million in equity and between $10 million and $25 million in debt per transaction primarily in debt securities and loans with annual EBITDA between $5 million and $30 million, annual revenue between $50 million and $200 million. Its investments typically range in maturity from one to six years.