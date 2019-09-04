ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (ASA) and Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Comparison side by side

Both ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) and Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 11 114.43 N/A -0.33 0.00 Franklin Resources Inc. 33 2.22 N/A 2.78 11.75

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited and Franklin Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Franklin Resources Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 10.6%

Analyst Recommendations

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited and Franklin Resources Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Franklin Resources Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Franklin Resources Inc. has a consensus target price of $35, with potential upside of 34.46%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 32.94% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited shares and 51.1% of Franklin Resources Inc. shares. About 0.11% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited -5.13% 7.45% 25.72% 17.01% 20.47% 25.05% Franklin Resources Inc. -6.9% -6.77% -4.14% 12.17% -4.9% 10.01%

For the past year ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than Franklin Resources Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Franklin Resources Inc. beats ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. The firm employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited was founded in 1958 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Buffalo, New York.

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.