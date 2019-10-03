ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (ASA) and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Comparison side by side

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 13 0.00 19.22M -0.33 0.00 AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 150,156,250.00% 0% 0% AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 32.94% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 31.17% of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited’s share owned by insiders are 0.11%.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited -5.13% 7.45% 25.72% 17.01% 20.47% 25.05% AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund -1.07% 1.69% 1.09% 8.96% -2.02% 20.06%

For the past year ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has stronger performance than AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited beats AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. The firm employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited was founded in 1958 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Buffalo, New York.