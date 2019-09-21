ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (ASA) and Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) and Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 11 105.94 N/A -0.33 0.00 Alcentra Capital Corporation 8 4.44 N/A 0.29 28.27

Table 1 demonstrates ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited and Alcentra Capital Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 32.94% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited shares and 0% of Alcentra Capital Corporation shares. 0.11% are ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited -5.13% 7.45% 25.72% 17.01% 20.47% 25.05% Alcentra Capital Corporation -0.6% 0.73% 0.31% 17.44% 41.88% 30.69%

For the past year ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Alcentra Capital Corporation.

Summary

Alcentra Capital Corporation beats ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited on 3 of the 5 factors.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. The firm employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited was founded in 1958 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Buffalo, New York.

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector. It focuses on investment opportunities headquartered in North America. The fund seeks to invest $5 million to $15 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million to $15 million and revenues of between $10 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, senior debt and minority equity investments.