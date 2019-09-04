Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Trimmed Stake in Royal Gold (RGLD) as Stock Value Rose; American Tower (AMT) Holder Halsey Associates Has Cut Stake as Share Price Rose

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.52% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.91M, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $138.09. About 205,993 shares traded. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 20/03/2018 Royal Gold Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EVALUATING CARRYING VALUE OF 0.78% TO 5.45% SLIDING-SCALE NSR GOLD ROYALTY & 1.09% NSR COPPER ROYALTY ON BARRICK’S PASCUA-LAMA PROJECT; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD CITES TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF MILL PROCESSING FACILITY; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EXPECT IMPACT OF TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AT MOUNT MILLIGAN TO BE REFLECTED IN MID-CALENDAR 2018 RESULTS; 27/03/2018 – Royal Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Royal Gold Announces Third Quarter Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Royal Gold Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 28/03/2018 – ROYAL GOLD INC RGLD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $100; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss $153.7M; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS SOME DELIVERIES WILL BE DEFERRED TO LATER DATE

Halsey Associates Inc decreased its stake in American Tower (AMT) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc sold 1,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 55,795 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.00 million, down from 57,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in American Tower for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $241.68. About 651,505 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 87,779 were accumulated by Whittier. Headinvest Limited Liability invested 0.14% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Essex Financial Ser invested 0.2% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Murphy Capital Management reported 1,800 shares. Alps Advsrs has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Brown Brothers Harriman & Company holds 0.31% or 227,142 shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) reported 6,763 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Fincl Architects has invested 0.09% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Thomas White reported 4,533 shares stake. Mitsubishi Ufj Bk reported 407,468 shares. The California-based Hollencrest Capital Mngmt has invested 0.03% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Etrade Cap Mgmt Limited invested 0.03% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Johnson Counsel Incorporated has 7,495 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Autus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 5,082 shares. 470 are owned by Atwood & Palmer.

Analysts await Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 165.22% or $0.38 from last year’s $0.23 per share. RGLD’s profit will be $39.99M for 56.59 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Royal Gold, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.56% EPS growth.