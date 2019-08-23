Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Lowered Position in Royal Gold (RGLD) as Share Price Rose; American Capital Management Position in Gentex (GNTX) Lowered by $8.88 Million as Stock Value Rose

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.52% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.91 million, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $129.63. About 296,433 shares traded. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS SOME DELIVERIES WILL BE DEFERRED TO LATER DATE; 09/04/2018 – Royal Gold Provides Update on its Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD CITES TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF MILL PROCESSING FACILITY; 28/03/2018 – ROYAL GOLD INC RGLD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $100; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS 3Q DELIVERIES NOT YET IMPACTED BY SHUTDOWN; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 43C; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss/Shr $2.35; 29/05/2018 – Royal Gold Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EXPECT IMPACT OF TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AT MOUNT MILLIGAN TO BE REFLECTED IN MID-CALENDAR 2018 RESULTS; 20/03/2018 Royal Gold Announces Second Quarter Dividend

American Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Gentex (GNTX) by 18.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc sold 444,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 1.94M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.09 million, down from 2.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Gentex for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $26.08. About 429,533 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – Gentex $GNTX and Caesarstone $CSTE and Mercury $MRCY are all the same scheme, focus on inventory and gross margins. We took a closer look into $MRCY and its inventory (and obligations) vs. NTM backlog; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018, 2019 REV; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Announces Cap Allocation Strategy, Additional Shr Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Qtrly Cash Div; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX TARGETS SHARE BUYBACK OF ABOUT $425M FOR CALENDAR YEAR; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $465.4 MLN VS $453.5 MLN; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2019; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – BOARD AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO SECURE LINE OF CREDIT OF UP TO ADDITIONAL $150 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gentex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNTX); 09/03/2018 – GENTEX REPORTS CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY, ADDED SHARE BUYBACK

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold RGLD shares while 80 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 2.26% less from 51.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Limited Com holds 0.32% or 556,200 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning holds 7,642 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Moreover, Nordea Investment Management Ab has 0% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Aqr Cap Management owns 0.01% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 111,396 shares. Nomura holds 824 shares. Hexavest has 71,187 shares. Gfs Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 0.07% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 2,729 shares. Dupont Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Exane Derivatives accumulated 1,146 shares. Raymond James accumulated 6,233 shares. Quantitative Invest Ltd Company stated it has 0.06% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Pennsylvania-based Federated Pa has invested 0.01% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 1,518 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 106 shares in its portfolio.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $37,807 activity. On Friday, June 28 Boehm Neil bought $314 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) or 15 shares. On Friday, March 29 the insider Downing Steven R bought $12,499. 120 shares valued at $2,510 were bought by Chiodo Matthew on Friday, June 28. Shares for $12,499 were bought by Ryan Scott P on Friday, March 29.

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 16,128 shares to 698,823 shares, valued at $51.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) by 4,448 shares in the quarter, for a total of 584,353 shares, and has risen its stake in Cambrex (NYSE:CBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Invest reported 19,884 shares stake. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 176,014 shares stake. Smith Graham & LP owns 298,390 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership invested in 0.05% or 6.31M shares. Moreover, Bartlett Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Fairfield Bush And Communication invested 0.34% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). First Hawaiian Bankshares owns 0.01% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 11,624 shares. Wedge Cap Management L LP Nc invested 0.16% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Wells Fargo Mn holds 2.21M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 160,703 shares. Cls Invs Llc has invested 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Qci Asset New York owns 3,540 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Co holds 45,671 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 251,542 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Long Road Invest Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.61% or 47,800 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $107.01M for 15.52 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

