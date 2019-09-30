As Zynga (ZNGA) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Cadian Capital Management LP Has Decreased Stake by $7.37 Million; Abbott Labs (ABT) Holder Cohen Klingenstein Lifted Holding

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 5.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 1.23 million shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The hedge fund held 20.83M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $127.66M, down from 22.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $5.84. About 18.89M shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 07/03/2018 – Zynga Partners With the International Game Developers Association Foundation to Champion Women in Games Ambassador and Scholars Programs; 15/03/2018 – ZYNGA COO MATTHEW BROMBERG JOINS FITBIT BOARD; 15/05/2018 – Words With Friends 2 & Elizabeth Hurley Celebrate the Wedding of the Year With the Launch of the Royal Social Dictionary; 27/03/2018 – Zynga Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Zynga Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 15; 30/05/2018 – Zynga On Track to Deliver Results in Line With Original 2Q Guidance; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Doesn’t Expect Any Significant Rev Impact From Gram Games in 2Q; 02/05/2018 – Zynga’s founder cedes control in a rare move for tech companies; 02/05/2018 – Zynga: Pincus’ Move Reduces His Overall Voting Rights From 70% to About 10%; 15/05/2018 – Blimey! Words With Friends adds British slang for royal wedding

Cohen Klingenstein Llc increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 110.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Klingenstein Llc bought 26,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 51,173 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.30M, up from 24,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Klingenstein Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $81.84. About 3.40M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – Texas Gov. Abbott Says 10 Dead, 10 Others Wounded in High School Shooting; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: SUSPECT GOT GUNS FROM HIS FATHER, THE OWNER; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 23/05/2018 – Abbott’s Investigational Tendyne™ Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes at 30 Days in Global Stu; 06/03/2018 U.S. FDA SAYS EXPANDED APPROVAL OF A HEART VALVE TO INCLUDE A SIZE SMALL ENOUGH TO BE USED IN NEWBORN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS TO TREAT HEART DEFECTS; 07/03/2018 – Abbott’s Confirm Rx connects an insertable cardiac monitor to a smartphone app; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: TO STUDY LAWS FOR SAFER SCHOOLS, PROTECTING 2ND AMEND; 06/03/2018 – Abbott Labs: FDA OKS Mechanical Heart Valve for Pediatric Patients With Heart Defects; 29/03/2018 – Cardiovascular: Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Interstate Fincl Bank has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 220,353 were reported by Bokf Na. Covington Investment Inc holds 1.16% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 42,463 shares. Vestor Lc owns 178,836 shares. Gardner Russo & Gardner Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 12,110 shares. Perkins Coie holds 1,734 shares. Plante Moran Fin Advsrs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 13,649 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Aspen Invest Inc invested in 6,745 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Howland Cap Lc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 25,605 shares. Bank Hapoalim Bm invested in 0.22% or 10,640 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Advisory Inc reported 0.47% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Federated Inc Pa invested in 1.99 million shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams reported 6,769 shares. Whittier Of Nevada holds 0.89% or 149,061 shares.

Cohen Klingenstein Llc, which manages about $528.88M and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 12,800 shares to 192,400 shares, valued at $13.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 29,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,201 shares, and cut its stake in Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.47 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.24, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold ZNGA shares while 49 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 633.35 million shares or 2.77% less from 651.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Telemark Asset Management Limited Liability has 3.01% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 2.00 million shares. Prudential holds 0% or 49,550 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt has 4.96 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. D E Shaw And holds 0.11% or 15.00 million shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.05% or 1.54 million shares. Shell Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Corporation has 125,000 shares. Federated Pa holds 0% or 214,511 shares. Atria Invs Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. Voya Inv Management Limited Com reported 168,790 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has 14,937 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hap Trading Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 99,467 shares. Signaturefd Lc stated it has 650 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cornerstone has 5,770 shares. Aperio Group Inc Lc stated it has 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Analysts await Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.03 EPS, up 200.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ZNGA’s profit will be $28.25 million for 48.67 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by Zynga Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% EPS growth.

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $2.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Radware Ltd (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 60,400 shares to 4.33M shares, valued at $107.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 389,383 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.32 million shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).