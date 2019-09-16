As Zynga (ZNGA) Stock Value Rose, Tiger Legatus Capital Management Has Boosted Stake by $6.07 Million; Impala Asset Management Position in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Lifted by $1.39 Million

Impala Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 0.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc bought 22,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The hedge fund held 2.86 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $178.42 million, up from 2.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $53.59. About 1.96M shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 27/03/2018 – SEC: RIO TINTO, FORMER TOP EXECUTIVES CHARGED WITH FRAUD -; 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – DISCUSSIONS WITH RIO TINTO HAVE BEEN “CONSTRUCTIVE AND ARE ONGOING”; 27/03/2018 – SEC CHARGES RIO TINTO, EX-CEO ALBANESE, EX-CFO ELLIOTT; 18/04/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC RIO.L : CFRA RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 21/03/2018 – Swiss attorney general says examining if Rio Tinto or subsidiaries paid bribes linked to Mongolian mining project; 27/03/2018 – Sky News Australia: #BREAKING: The US Securities and Exchange Commission has charged @RioTinto and two former top executives; 10/05/2018 – Rio Tinto and Alcoa Will Invest C$55 M Cash Over the Next Three Years; 30/04/2018 – NRW AWARDED EARLY CONTRACTOR INVOLVEMENT BY RIO TINTO; 17/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Estimates US$800M in Australian Income Tax Payable on Coal Mine Sales; 27/03/2018 – SEC ALLEGES RIO TINTO, 2 EX-EXECS INFLATED VALUE OF COAL ASSETS

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 50.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc bought 1.01M shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The hedge fund held 3.01 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.46 million, up from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.88. About 10.00M shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS PINCUS’ VOTING RIGHTS REDUCED TO 10% FROM 70%; 21/05/2018 – Zynga Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 29; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA FOUNDER PINCUS ESTABLISHES VOTING RIGHTS PARITY; 15/05/2018 – Omega Adds Thermo Fisher, Exits Zynga, Cuts Shire: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 2c; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Founder Mark Pincus Cancels His Super-Voting Share Power; 15/05/2018 – Contour Adds Flex, Exits Zynga, Cuts Symantec: 13F; 30/05/2018 – ‘Words with Friends’ maker Zynga buys Gram Games for $250 mln; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Founder Mark Pincus Establishes Voting Rights Parity for All Company Shareholders and Eliminates Multi-Class Share; 02/05/2018 – Zynga founder Mark Pincus is giving up voting control of his gaming company: ‘It’s time’

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53B and $2.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (Call) (NYSE:RIO) by 2.68M shares to 156,800 shares, valued at $9.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 230,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 654,460 shares, and cut its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK).

