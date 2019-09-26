As Zynga (ZNGA) Stock Value Rose, Tiger Legatus Capital Management Has Boosted Holding by $6.07 Million; United Asset Strategies Has Cut Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Stake by $2.81 Million

United Asset Strategies Inc decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 51.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc sold 50,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 47,011 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.63M, down from 97,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $56.14. About 1.17 million shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 06/03/2018 Andrew Stordeur Joins Sundial’s Senior Leadership Team as Chief Commercial Officer; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 01/04/2018 – MOLSON COORS MAY BE INTERESTED IN PARTS OF CONVIVIALITY: TIMES; 14/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS BREWING CO TAP.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72; 11/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA: MOLSON BREWERY WORKERS RATIFY NEW PACT; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 11/05/2018 – Michael Kors and Molson Coors are drastically different, but in a key way. @JimCramer breaks it down; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Worldwide Brand Volume Decreased 3.1%; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 50.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc bought 1.01 million shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The hedge fund held 3.01 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.46 million, up from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.04. About 11.71M shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 08/05/2018 – Zynga Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 15; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 2c; 21/05/2018 – Zynga Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 29; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zynga Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZNGA); 29/05/2018 – Zynga Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 02/05/2018 – Zynga 1Q Rev $208.2M; 15/05/2018 – Blimey! Words With Friends adds British slang for royal wedding; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Founder Mark Pincus Cancels His Super-Voting Share Power; 02/05/2018 – Zynga’s founder cedes control in a rare move for tech companies; 07/03/2018 – Zynga Partners With the International Game Developers Association Foundation to Champion Women in Games Ambassador and Scholars

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00M and $435.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 6,917 shares to 17,630 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 13,282 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,366 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold TAP shares while 149 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 154.07 million shares or 2.41% less from 157.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Profund Advsr Llc invested in 3,590 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc accumulated 6,942 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Llc invested in 0.23% or 59,716 shares. Td Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 1,219 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Lc holds 0.09% or 7,395 shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 0.02% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada accumulated 0.02% or 958,786 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has 0.08% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 4.91 million shares. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) holds 0% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 54 shares. 193,501 were accumulated by Interocean Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company. Piedmont Inv reported 0.01% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Gulf State Bank (Uk) Limited reported 3,757 shares. Greylin Inv Mangement Inc invested in 4,625 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Analysts await Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 20.11% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.84 per share. TAP’s profit will be $318.43 million for 9.55 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Molson Coors Brewing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.29% negative EPS growth.

