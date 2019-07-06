As Zynga (ZNGA) Stock Rose, Blue Harbour Group LP Raised Position by $2.09 Million; As Molson Coors Brewing Clb (TAP) Market Value Declined, Capital Investment Advisors Upped Position

Blue Harbour Group Lp increased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 6.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Harbour Group Lp bought 417,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.47 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.49 million, up from 6.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Harbour Group Lp who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.26. About 8.74M shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 54.75% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 30/05/2018 – Zynga Had Seen 2Q EPS 0 Cents; 02/05/2018 – BNN: Zynga Founder Mark Pincus Cancels His Super-Voting Share Power; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA ACQUIRES GRAM GAMES FOR $250M CASH & THREE-YEAR EARN OUT; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS DEAL FOR $250 MLN IN CASH & 3-YR EARN OUT BASED ON TEAM’S ACHIEVEMENT OF PROFITABILITY GOALS; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA BUYS MOBILE GAME DEVELOPER GRAM GAMES FOR $250M IN CASH; 15/03/2018 – FITBIT INC – BROMBERG IS CURRENTLY CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF ZYNGA; 15/03/2018 – ZYNGA COO MATTHEW BROMBERG JOINS FITBIT BOARD; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Doesn’t Expect Any Significant Rev Impact From Gram Games in 2Q; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA FOUNDER PINCUS ESTABLISHES VOTING RIGHTS PARITY; 27/03/2018 – Zynga Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Capital Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Clb (TAP) by 74.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc bought 10,323 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,249 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, up from 13,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Clb for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $56.85. About 591,960 shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 3.51% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $727,513 activity. Another trade for 127,194 shares valued at $549,478 was sold by Ryan Jeffrey Miles.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ZNGA shares while 66 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 651.42 million shares or 3.21% less from 673.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marathon Trading Investment Mgmt Llc stated it has 12,652 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Research invested in 225,920 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can invested in 118,198 shares. 150,799 are held by Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability. Maplelane Lc has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). D E Shaw & Company Inc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 13.17M shares. State Street has invested 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 912,647 shares. Brown Advisory invested in 0.11% or 7.42M shares. Citadel Advisors Limited owns 32.55 million shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corp has 0% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 2.78M shares. 13.26M were reported by Timessquare Mgmt Lc. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Com owns 1.53 million shares. Wellington Management Gru Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.52 million shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 155,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Blue Harbour Group Lp, which manages about $2.20B and $1.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 870,000 shares to 8.99 million shares, valued at $345.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 539,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08M shares, and cut its stake in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold TAP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 157.87 million shares or 1.54% less from 160.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Iowa-based Principal Financial Gru has invested 0.02% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). British Columbia Inv Management Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Shell Asset Mgmt Company holds 11,323 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fmr Limited Co holds 1.18 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Enterprise Services reported 0% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). 863,375 are owned by Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada. Charles Schwab Management owns 1.07 million shares. California Employees Retirement reported 287,002 shares. Da Davidson &, a Montana-based fund reported 60,987 shares. Fincl Group Inc Inc has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Pictet North America Sa stated it has 12,177 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 407,687 shares. Skba Cap Management Lc owns 185,700 shares or 1.78% of their US portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 29,700 shares. Beutel Goodman & invested in 247,095 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Qual Pfd Inc Fd (JPS) by 175,174 shares to 15,704 shares, valued at $141,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon (NYSE:VZ) by 7,083 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 275,241 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Lehman Bd Fd (AGG).

