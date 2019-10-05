As Zynga (ZNGA) Shares Rose, Tiger Legatus Capital Management Has Raised Holding; As Roper Technologies (ROP) Stock Price Rose, Strategy Asset Managers Has Lowered Its Stake

Strategy Asset Managers Llc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 72.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold 5,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 2,203 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $807,000, down from 7,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $344.73. About 335,276 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 12/03/2018 – Roper Technologies Announces Dividend; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Net $211.3M; 02/04/2018 – Roper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $11.08 TO $11.32; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises Outlook After 1Q Earnings Beat; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Pharma Company Employees Jonathan Roper, Fernando Serrano Plead Guilty in Case, Cooperating With U.S. Justice Dept; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2018 GUIDANCE EXCLUDES IMPACT OF FUTURE ACQUISITIONS OR DIVESTITURES; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q EPS $2.03

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 50.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc bought 1.01M shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The hedge fund held 3.01M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.46M, up from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.54B market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $5.97. About 10.77M shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 30/05/2018 – Zynga Buys Mobile Developer Gram Games for $250 Million in Cash; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA ACQUIRES GRAM GAMES FOR $250M CASH & THREE-YEAR EARN OUT; 02/05/2018 – Zynga founder Mark Pincus is giving up voting control of his gaming company: ‘It’s time’ In an unusual move, Pincus doesn’t want the final say anymore and wanted more freedom; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Moves To Single-Class Share Structure; 15/05/2018 – Omega Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Zynga; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Founder Mark Pincus Establishes Voting Rights Parity for All Company Shareholders and Eliminates Multi-Class Share; 15/05/2018 – Blimey! Words With Friends adds British slang for royal wedding; 15/03/2018 – ZYNGA COO MATTHEW BROMBERG JOINS FITBIT BOARD; 07/03/2018 – Zynga Partners With the International Game Developers Association Foundation to Champion Women in Games Ambassador and Scholars Programs; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Announces $200M Share-Repurchase Program

Investors sentiment increased to 2.47 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.24, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 21 investors sold ZNGA shares while 49 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 633.35 million shares or 2.77% less from 651.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Management Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 4.96 million shares. Raymond James Assoc reported 253,744 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aqr Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.06% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Utah Retirement invested in 0.02% or 156,885 shares. Moreover, Weiss Multi has 0.2% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 1.23M shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 357,864 shares. Moreover, Oakbrook Invests Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 36,950 shares. Cornerstone owns 5,770 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moors And Cabot owns 103,375 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Tci Wealth holds 0% or 18 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Miracle Mile Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 16,890 shares. Weiss Asset Mgmt Lp has 0.18% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 485,100 shares. 50,319 are held by Advisory Research Inc. Advisory Services Net Limited Liability invested in 0% or 237 shares. Ubs Oconnor Lc has 0% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 372,100 shares.

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $489.82M and $224.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (NYSE:APO) by 74,000 shares to 251,000 shares, valued at $8.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold ROP shares while 228 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 95.01 million shares or 0.10% less from 95.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hugh Johnson Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 9,379 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd invested in 0.09% or 4,393 shares. Barometer Capital stated it has 11,600 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 19,058 shares. Provident Investment has invested 6.32% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Moreover, Btim Corp has 0.1% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Tiger Eye Cap Limited Co owns 35,524 shares for 2.71% of their portfolio. Brookmont Cap Mngmt stated it has 1,663 shares. Ledyard Financial Bank accumulated 875 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.08% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Moreover, Stratos Wealth Partners Limited has 0.02% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Fred Alger holds 0.03% or 19,250 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Scotia Capital Inc has 0.04% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Clean Yield Grp Inc accumulated 153 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) accumulated 840 shares.

