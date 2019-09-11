As Zynga (ZNGA) Shares Rose, Holder Penn Capital Management Co Has Lowered Its Position; Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel (CYBR) Holder Crow Point Partners Lowered Holding by $364,738 as Stock Value Rose

Crow Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel (CYBR) by 48.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc sold 3,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 3,227 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $384,000, down from 6,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $99.52. About 2.57M shares traded or 233.90% up from the average. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $71.8M, EST. $69.2M; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Rev $71.8M; 12/03/2018 – CYBERARK BUYS VAULTIVE TO ADVANCE PRIVILEGED ACCOUNT SECURITY; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.31-Adj EPS $1.37; 04/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 16/04/2018 – New CyberArk Marketplace Simplifies Delivery of Privileged Access Solutions; 30/04/2018 – CyberArk Wins Multiple Privileged Access Security Awards; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.31 TO $1.37; 12/04/2018 – CyberArk Expands Managed Security Service Provider Offering

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 29.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 681,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The hedge fund held 1.64M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77M, down from 2.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.76. About 15.13 million shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 08/05/2018 – Zynga Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 15; 02/05/2018 – Zynga’s founder cedes control in a rare move for tech companies; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN ZYNGA; 15/05/2018 – Omega Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Zynga; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA FOUNDER PINCUS ESTABLISHES VOTING RIGHTS PARITY; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Doesn’t Expect Any Significant Rev Impact From Gram Games in 2Q; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS PINCUS’ VOTING RIGHTS REDUCED TO 10% FROM 70%; 02/05/2018 – Zynga founder Mark Pincus is giving up voting control of his gaming company: ‘It’s time’ In an unusual move, Pincus doesn’t want the final say anymore and wanted more freedom; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Moves To Single-Class Share Structure; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Sees 2Q Rev $208M

Analysts await CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.21 EPS, down 32.26% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.31 per share. CYBR’s profit will be $7.80 million for 118.48 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by CyberArk Software Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.24% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ZNGA shares while 66 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 651.42 million shares or 3.21% less from 673.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Moreover, Park West Asset Limited Liability Company has 0.37% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability invested in 30,650 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd holds 367,549 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Us Bancorp De holds 0% or 21,959 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Vanguard Grp Inc Inc stated it has 0.02% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Ibm Retirement Fund owns 11,596 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bryn Mawr Tru reported 0% stake. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al invested 0.12% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Fmr Limited Liability Company owns 7.46M shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Maplelane Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can invested 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

