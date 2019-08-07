As Zynga (ZNGA) Shares Rose, Cadian Capital Management LP Has Cut Position by $25.99 Million; Ventas Com (VTR) Market Value Rose While Clean Yield Group Has Trimmed by $317,079 Its Position

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 19.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 5.20M shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The hedge fund held 22.05 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.54M, down from 27.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.05. About 7.68 million shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 30/05/2018 – Zynga Acquires Leading Global Mobile Game Developer Gram Games; Team Behind Hit Titles Merge Dragons! And 1010!; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital LP Exits Position in Zynga; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS ACQUIRED PRIVATELY-HELD MOBILE GAME DEVELOPER GRAM GAMES; 07/03/2018 – Zynga Partners With the International Game Developers Association Foundation to Champion Women in Games Ambassador and Scholars Programs; 15/05/2018 – Words With Friends 2 & Elizabeth Hurley Celebrate the Wedding of the Year With the Launch of the Royal Social Dictionary; 29/05/2018 – Zynga Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS PINCUS’ VOTING RIGHTS REDUCED TO 10% FROM 70%; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 2c; 02/05/2018 – Zynga: Pincus’ Share Conversion Establishes Voting Rights Parity for All Zynga Shareholders; 15/05/2018 – Blimey! Words With Friends adds British slang for royal wedding

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Ventas Inc Com (VTR) by 9.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group sold 5,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 49,079 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, down from 54,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Ventas Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $69.96. About 1.06M shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas Agreement; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ventas’ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 26/03/2018 – VTR: BULGARELLI PRESIDENT, CEO LILLIBRIDGE HEALTHCARE SERVICES; 04/04/2018 – Fitch: Ventas Rating Reflects Diverse Portfolio, Access to Multiple Capital Sources, Adequate Liquidity; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Enters into Mutually-Beneficial Agreements with Ventas; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS VENTAS, AT ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Normalized FFO $3.99-$4.07/Share; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Shareholderd Vote to Elect Nine Directors to One-Year Terms; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints James Shelton as Presiding Director to Lead Executive Sessions

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53 million and $247.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mls Inc Com (NYSE:GIS) by 15,855 shares to 126,896 shares, valued at $6.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc Com (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,313 shares, and has risen its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New Sponsored Adr (NASDAQ:VOD).

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $355.16M for 18.61 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sector Pension Board holds 0.02% or 29,763 shares. Jaffetilchin Invest Lc reported 0.05% stake. Focused Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Thomasville Commercial Bank stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) reported 132,134 shares. Ellington Mgmt Gp Lc reported 12,500 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Us accumulated 8.2% or 17.54 million shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.13% or 24,219 shares. 83,537 were accumulated by Capital Fund. Nomura Inc reported 51,581 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Company reported 4,039 shares stake. Adelante Ltd Liability Company owns 1.35M shares or 4.23% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0.02% or 347,795 shares in its portfolio. Oxbow Advisors Ltd Company reported 35,959 shares. Cubic Asset Mngmt Limited Company owns 5,580 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $5.00 million activity. 10,000 shares valued at $633,096 were sold by Probst Robert F on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ZNGA shares while 66 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 651.42 million shares or 3.21% less from 673.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park West Asset Lc invested in 1.60M shares or 0.37% of the stock. The Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co owns 0.02% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 11,901 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 114,155 shares. Moreover, Eagle Asset Mngmt has 0.08% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 2.95M shares. Tiger Legatus Management Limited Com stated it has 2.00 million shares or 4.99% of all its holdings. Driehaus Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). 47,346 are owned by Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability Corp. 2.79M were accumulated by Invesco. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 1,067 shares. Barclays Pcl invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Moreover, Gsa Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.07% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Gideon Incorporated stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Co invested 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 329,000 shares to 610,546 shares, valued at $72.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 235,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 425,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).