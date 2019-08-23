As Zynga (ZNGA) Share Value Rose, Holder River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Trimmed Its Stake by $7.26 Million; Clear Harbor Asset Management Has Decreased Stake in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) as Shares Rose

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 57.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 1.45M shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.83 million, down from 2.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.73. About 11.96 million shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 02/05/2018 – Zynga Sees 2Q Rev $208M; 02/05/2018 – Zynga founder Mark Pincus is giving up voting control of his gaming company: ‘It’s time’ In an unusual move, Pincus doesn’t want the final say anymore and wanted more freedom; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS ACQUIRED PRIVATELY-HELD MOBILE GAME DEVELOPER GRAM GAMES; 02/05/2018 – Zynga 1Q EPS 1c; 27/03/2018 – Zynga Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Acquires Leading Global Mobile Game Developer Gram Games; Team Behind Hit Titles Merge Dragons! And 1010!; 30/05/2018 – Zynga’s `Perpetual Turnaround’ May Be Reaching a Turning Point; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA’S PINCUS CONVERTS ALL OF HIS HIGH VOTING SHRS INTO COMMON; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital LP Exits Position in Zynga; 18/04/2018 – Zynga to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 2, 2018

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) by 7.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc sold 6,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 80,083 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35 million, down from 86,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in California Wtr Svc Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.69. About 124,550 shares traded. California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) has risen 31.83% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CWT News: 08/03/2018 CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP CWT.N : UBS STARTS WITH SELL; TARGET PRICE $34; 11/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Responds to SJW Group’s Deceptive Letter to Stockholders; 25/04/2018 – California Water Made Takeover Bid for SJW; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER 1Q REV. $132.2M, EST. $113.4M (2 EST.); 11/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Responds to SJW Group’s Letter to Stockholders; 21/04/2018 – DJ California Water Service Group, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CWT); 30/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE REQUESTS RATE DECREASES DUE TO TAX LAW; 26/04/2018 – SJW GROUP- BOARD DETERMINED THAT THERE IS “SIGNIFICANT RISK” CAL WATER’S PROPOSED TRANSACTION WOULD NOT CLOSE IN A REASONABLE PERIOD OF TIME; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE: SJW REJECTED PROPOSAL ON APRIL 13; 26/04/2018 – SJW Group Rejects Unsolicited Non-Binding Indication of Interest from California Water Service Group

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01 billion and $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 6,900 shares to 48,630 shares, valued at $4.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Affiliated Managers Group Inc (NYSE:AMG) by 10,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,930 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ZNGA shares while 66 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 651.42 million shares or 3.21% less from 673.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Mngmt reported 12,502 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada invested in 44,320 shares. Tiger Legatus Cap Management Lc reported 4.99% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). River & Mercantile Asset Limited Liability Partnership reported 1.09 million shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 11,596 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited owns 107,953 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0.27% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Wellington Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Artisan Prtnrs Ltd Partnership reported 0.52% stake. Contour Asset owns 8.16% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 21.40M shares. Greenwich Wealth Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 13,091 shares in its portfolio. Css Limited Liability Corporation Il reported 0.01% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 31,897 shares. Blackrock stated it has 67.30 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zynga (ZNGA) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Raise Your Bets On Zynga – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Zynga Inc (ZNGA) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zynga Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “EA Stock Has Much to Prove to Investors Going Into Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82M and $493.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 23,467 shares to 33,770 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Mta Reit by 94,267 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,337 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).