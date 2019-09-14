As Zynga (ZNGA) Share Value Rose, Holder Cadian Capital Management LP Has Cut Holding by $7.37 Million; Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Decreased Its U.S. Bancorp (USB) Position by $2.58 Million; Stock Price Rose

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 5.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 1.23M shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The hedge fund held 20.83 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $127.66 million, down from 22.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.92. About 28.00 million shares traded or 38.39% up from the average. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 02/05/2018 – Zynga Moves To Single-Class Share Structure; 30/05/2018 – Zynga’s `Perpetual Turnaround’ May Be Reaching a Turning Point; 07/03/2018 – Zynga Partners With the International Game Developers Association Foundation to Champion Women in Games Ambassador and Scholars Programs; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Doesn’t Expect Any Significant Rev Impact From Gram Games in 2Q; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Founder Mark Pincus Cancels His Super-Voting Share Power; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Buys Privately-Held Gram Games for $250 Million; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS PINCUS’ VOTING RIGHTS REDUCED TO 10% FROM 70%; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN ZYNGA; 25/04/2018 – Zynga and BMW Put CSR Racing 2 Players Behind the Wheel of the New BMW M2 Competition; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS FOR GAAP PURPOSES, CO DOES NOT EXPECT ANY SIGNIFICANT REV IMPACT FROM GRAM GAMES

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (USB) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp sold 50,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 1.23 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.05M, down from 1.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in U.S. Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.08. About 5.08 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

Analysts await Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.03 EPS, up 200.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ZNGA’s profit will be $28.25 million for 49.33 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by Zynga Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% EPS growth.

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $2.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 68,000 shares to 493,700 shares, valued at $50.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 962,209 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.53 million shares, and has risen its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.47 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.24, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold ZNGA shares while 49 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 633.35 million shares or 2.77% less from 651.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock owns 40.64 million shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc holds 0% or 13,759 shares in its portfolio. Css Limited Com Il reported 217,400 shares. Arrowgrass Prtn (Us) Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 1.85 million shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 2.63 million shares. Moreover, Blair William And Com Il has 0% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Polar Capital Ltd Liability Partnership reported 6.07 million shares. Lmr Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.08% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Daiwa Secs invested in 0.02% or 372,100 shares. Capstone Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 297,700 shares. Cambridge Inv Research Advsr holds 16,265 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Royal Bancorp Of Canada accumulated 231,433 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 5,770 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc holds 0.02% or 196,242 shares.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 12.52 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.75% EPS growth.

