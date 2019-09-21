As Zynga (ZNGA) Share Price Rose, Maplelane Capital Lowered by $5.18 Million Its Position; Jane Street Group Upped Its Regions Finl New (Put) (RF) Holding by $1.53 Million; Share Price Rose

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 47.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 862,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The hedge fund held 937,501 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.75M, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.16. About 11.13 million shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 02/05/2018 – Zynga 1Q Rev $208.2M; 02/05/2018 – Zynga 1Q EPS 1c; 07/03/2018 – Zynga Partners With the International Game Developers Association Foundation to Champion Women in Games Ambassador and Scholars Programs; 02/05/2018 – Zynga: Pincus’ Move Reduces His Overall Voting Rights From 70% to About 10%; 30/05/2018 – Zynga On Track to Deliver Results in Line With Original 2Q Guidance; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Acquires Leading Global Mobile Game Developer Gram Games; Team Behind Hit Titles Merge Dragons! And 1010!; 02/05/2018 – Zynga founder Mark Pincus is giving up voting control of his gaming company: ‘It’s time’; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Doesn’t Expect Any Significant Rev Impact From Gram Games in 2Q; 15/05/2018 – Blimey! Words With Friends adds British slang for royal wedding; 30/05/2018 – Zynga’s `Perpetual Turnaround’ May Be Reaching a Turning Point

Jane Street Group Llc increased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (Put) (RF) by 254.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc bought 109,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 152,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.27M, up from 42,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.96. About 14.49 million shares traded or 26.31% up from the average. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 18/04/2018 – Regions Financial Corp expected to post earnings of 31 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 06/04/2018 – BB&T Insurance Holdings to Acquire Regions Insurance Group; 12/04/2018 – Regions Financial Makes Equity Investment In Lender Price; 10/04/2018 – Regions Chief Governance Officer Elected to Board of a Leading Advocate for Strong Corporate Governance; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: SLOWDOWN IN NONINTEREST-BEARING DEPOSIT GROWTH IS CREDIT NEGATIVE FOR US BANKS; 21/03/2018 – REGIONS BANK – INCREASING ITS PRIME LENDING RATE TO 4.75 PERCENT FROM 4.50 PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – Regions Bank Named 2018 Gallup Great Workplace Award Winner for the Fourth Consecutive Year; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS CONT OPS 35C; 12/04/2018 – Regions Bank Announces Agreement and Investment in Mortgage Fintech Lender Price

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $56.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Actively Managd Etf by 328,013 shares to 51,909 shares, valued at $850,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 7,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,900 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (Put) (NYSE:ETN).

Analysts await Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, up 200.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ZNGA’s profit will be $28.62M for 51.33 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Zynga Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% EPS growth.

