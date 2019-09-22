As Zynga (ZNGA) Market Valuation Rose, Tiger Legatus Capital Management Has Increased Position; Harding Loevner LP Has Cut Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Position by $40.57 Million as Stock Price Declined

Harding Loevner Lp decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 29.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp sold 1.13M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The hedge fund held 2.70M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $99.49M, down from 3.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $33.08. About 5.11M shares traded or 36.04% up from the average. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 08/03/2018 Tencent, Ctrip-Backed Travel Company Plans Hong Kong IPO; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q REV. $1.08B, EST. $1.05B; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: CTRIP 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. 16C; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP SEES 1Q REV. +9% TO +11%; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS 14C, EST. 17C; 11/05/2018 – Ctrip participates in “Be Yourself: Pledge for Progress” to foster women’s empowerment within the workplace; 15/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD CTRP.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $47; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB3.48 (US$0.55); 15/03/2018 – HONG KONG — Quarterly profit for China’s leading online travel company Ctrip.com International dropped from last year as Beijing’s restriction on bundling products weighed on sales amid increasing competition in the domestic market; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q REV. $987.5M, EST. $1B

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 50.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc bought 1.01M shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The hedge fund held 3.01 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.46M, up from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.16. About 11.12M shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA BUYS MOBILE GAME DEVELOPER GRAM GAMES FOR $250M IN CASH; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Moves To Single-Class Share Structure; 15/05/2018 – Blimey! Words With Friends adds British slang for royal wedding; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Announces $200M Share-Repurchase Program; 02/05/2018 – Zynga founder Mark Pincus is giving up voting control of his gaming company: ‘It’s time’; 30/05/2018 – Zynga’s `Perpetual Turnaround’ May Be Reaching a Turning Point; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Acquires Leading Global Mobile Game Developer Gram Games; Team Behind Hit Titles Merge Dragons! And 1010!; 15/05/2018 – Words With Friends 2 & Elizabeth Hurley Celebrate the Wedding of the Year With the Launch of the Royal Social Dictionary; 15/05/2018 – Omega Adds Thermo Fisher, Exits Zynga, Cuts Shire: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Omega Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Zynga

Investors sentiment increased to 2.47 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.24, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold ZNGA shares while 49 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 633.35 million shares or 2.77% less from 651.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsr, a Arizona-based fund reported 18 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Cobblestone Cap Advsr Limited Co stated it has 0.01% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Cambridge Inv Advisors, a Iowa-based fund reported 16,265 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Ltd Partnership owns 186,100 shares. Moreover, Parametrica has 13.27% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 12,650 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru invested in 14,124 shares. Penn Capital Management Inc invested in 0.78% or 1.30 million shares. Fmr Lc accumulated 12.84M shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 548,984 shares. Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation accumulated 3.04M shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 156,172 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Capstone Invest Advisors Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 297,700 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 23.19M shares.

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $489.82 million and $224.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 10,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $5.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (NYSE:APO) by 74,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 251,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30B and $21.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecopetrol S A (NYSE:EC) by 144,483 shares to 908,892 shares, valued at $16.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 68,074 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.48M shares, and has risen its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP).

