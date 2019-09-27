As Zynga (ZNGA) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Tiger Legatus Capital Management Has Increased Holding; Beese Fulmer Investment Management Has Decreased Its Position in Mastercard Cl A (MA) by $327,096

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 50.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc bought 1.01M shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The hedge fund held 3.01 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.46 million, up from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6. About 18.11M shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital LP Exits Position in Zynga; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Acquires Leading Global Mobile Game Developer Gram Games; Team Behind Hit Titles Merge Dragons! And 1010!; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS ACQUIRED PRIVATELY-HELD MOBILE GAME DEVELOPER GRAM GAMES; 02/05/2018 – Zynga founder Mark Pincus is giving up voting control of his gaming company: ‘It’s time’ In an unusual move, Pincus doesn’t want the final say anymore and wanted more freedom; 15/03/2018 – FITBIT INC – BROMBERG IS CURRENTLY CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF ZYNGA; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Founder Mark Pincus Establishes Voting Rights Parity for All Company Shareholders and Eliminates Multi-Class Share; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA FOUNDER PINCUS ESTABLISHES VOTING RIGHTS PARITY; 02/05/2018 – Zynga: Pincus to Continue to Serve on Board as Non-executive Chairman; 02/05/2018 – Zynga: Pincus’ Move Reduces His Overall Voting Rights From 70% to About 10%; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA ACQUIRES GRAM GAMES FOR $250M CASH & THREE-YEAR EARN OUT

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc sold 1,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 78,002 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.63 million, down from 79,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $273.89. About 2.80 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 03/05/2018 – Are cryptocurrencies to blame for Mastercard’s lower first quarter results?; 25/03/2018 – Move Over, Mastercard. Upstarts Gain in Hot India Payments Space; 17/05/2018 – Mastercard Class A Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the ‘New Middle Class’; 29/03/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 15/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – CPI Card Group’s Suite of Metal Card Solutions Earns Bronze Stevie® Award in 2018 American Business Awards®; 18/04/2018 – Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE CREDIT SAYS ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO DEVELOP NEW CREDIT PRODUCT FOR AMERICANS WITH LOW OR NO CREDIT SCORES

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 33.90 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. On Monday, August 12 DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,735 shares. $6.63 million worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was sold by Mastercard Foundation.

