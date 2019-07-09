As Zynga (ZNGA) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Maplelane Capital Has Increased Its Holding; O’reilly Automotive (ORLY) Shareholder Barbara Oil Company Decreased Its Position as Stock Value Declined

Maplelane Capital Llc increased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 500% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc bought 1.50M shares as the company’s stock rose 26.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.80M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.59M, up from 300,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.17. About 14.86 million shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 54.75% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 29/05/2018 – Zynga Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 02/05/2018 – Zynga 1Q Rev $208.2M; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS ACQUIRED PRIVATELY-HELD MOBILE GAME DEVELOPER GRAM GAMES; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS DEAL FOR $250 MLN IN CASH & 3-YR EARN OUT BASED ON TEAM’S ACHIEVEMENT OF PROFITABILITY GOALS; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Announces $200M Share-Repurchase Program; 08/05/2018 – Zynga Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 15; 02/05/2018 – Zynga: Pincus’ Share Conversion Establishes Voting Rights Parity for All Zynga Shareholders; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Acquires Leading Global Mobile Game Developer Gram Games; Team Behind Hit Titles Merge Dragons! And 1010!; 02/05/2018 – Zynga: Pincus to Continue to Serve on Board as Non-executive Chairman; 06/03/2018 Zynga Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 9

Barbara Oil Company decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barbara Oil Company sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $777,000, down from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barbara Oil Company who had been investing in O’reilly Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $386.27. About 356,920 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 29.52% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates O’Reilly Automotive’s Snr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Henslee Elected to Board, Accepts Executive Vice Chairman Position; 10/04/2018 – New O’Reilly Survey Results Shed Light on Artificial Intelligence Skills Gap; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Auto Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – S&P REVISES O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – JEFF SHAW PROMOTED TO CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Jeff Shaw Promoted to Chief Operating Officer and Co-President; 05/03/2018 – Anodot to Showcase Raw Streaming Data to AI-Based Analytics and Exhibit at O’Reilly’s Strata Data Conference; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTO SEES 2Q EPS $15.30 TO $15.40, EST. $4.010; 14/03/2018 – O’Reilly and NumFOCUS Announce First Jupyter Pop-up in Boston

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $727,513 activity. $178,035 worth of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) was sold by Bromberg Matthew S on Tuesday, January 15.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68B and $3.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 384,999 shares to 250,001 shares, valued at $25.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 35,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,250 shares, and cut its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (Put) (NYSE:BUD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ZNGA shares while 66 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 651.42 million shares or 3.21% less from 673.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.07% or 245,105 shares in its portfolio. Jump Trading Ltd owns 20,300 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc, Florida-based fund reported 2.95M shares. Caxton Associate LP holds 1.27M shares. Maplelane Capital Limited Co owns 1.80 million shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. 880,216 are held by Morgan Stanley. Tudor Inv Et Al invested 0.12% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Goldman Sachs Group, a New York-based fund reported 7.84M shares. Invesco Limited invested in 2.79 million shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 82,509 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Prelude Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Aqr Capital Ltd reported 9.75M shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.1% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Campbell & Commerce Investment Adviser Lc accumulated 114,954 shares.

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.69 EPS, up 9.58% or $0.41 from last year’s $4.28 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $367.12M for 20.59 P/E if the $4.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.05 actual EPS reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.80% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Century Inc stated it has 593,850 shares. 30,645 were reported by Guggenheim Ltd. Eqis Mngmt Inc has invested 0.02% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Montag A And Assocs has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Hartford Inv Management invested in 0.1% or 9,038 shares. Snyder Capital Lp, California-based fund reported 5,910 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mgmt Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Atria Investments Limited Company has 5,945 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. M&T Retail Bank stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). 1832 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.67% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Paragon Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs invested 0.05% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Fjarde Ap holds 27,316 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Lc owns 12,496 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 18 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $35.52 million activity. SHAW JEFF M sold $1.36 million worth of stock. BURCHFIELD JAY D sold 1,500 shares worth $563,880. OREILLY DAVID E had sold 40,000 shares worth $14.88M on Tuesday, February 12.

