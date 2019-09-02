As Zynga (ZNGA) Market Valuation Rose, Cadian Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Stake by $25.99 Million; Page Arthur B Has Lowered Its Mettler Toledo (MTD) Holding by $336,918 as Share Value Rose

Page Arthur B decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo (MTD) by 41.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B sold 466 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 661 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $478,000, down from 1,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Mettler Toledo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $656.79. About 212,533 shares traded or 11.45% up from the average. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 30.07% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 02/04/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $595 FROM $580; 09/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO 1Q ADJ EPS $3.74, EST. $3.73; 15/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 18/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Guthrie, Mettler hope for return trip to state track; 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mettler-Toledo International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTD); 10/04/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 19.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp analyzed 5.20 million shares as the company's stock rose 15.79% . The hedge fund held 22.05 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.54M, down from 27.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.71. About 8.40 million shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold MTD shares while 161 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 22.75 million shares or 13.84% less from 26.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Loomis Sayles & Co Lp has invested 0.18% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Campbell And Adviser Limited Com reported 0.16% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,450 shares. Eqis Mngmt reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Company Commercial Bank stated it has 2,910 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Virtu Fincl Ltd Company invested in 1,634 shares. Landscape Mngmt Llc has 1,621 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Bluestein R H & accumulated 750 shares. British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). California Public Employees Retirement System reported 0.05% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 8,247 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 160,575 shares. Westpac Banking holds 0% or 1,892 shares. 140 were reported by Sandy Spring National Bank. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 358,810 shares.

More notable recent Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Did Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Insiders Sell Shares? – Yahoo Finance" on June 12, 2019

Analysts await Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $5.71 EPS, up 11.52% or $0.59 from last year’s $5.12 per share. MTD’s profit will be $138.29 million for 28.76 P/E if the $5.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.16 actual EPS reported by Mettler-Toledo International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.66% EPS growth.

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $2.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genmark Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) by 143,887 shares to 5.15 million shares, valued at $36.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 235,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 425,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA).

Analysts await Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, up 200.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ZNGA’s profit will be $27.96 million for 47.58 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Zynga Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% EPS growth.