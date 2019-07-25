As Zynga (Call) (ZNGA) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Contour Asset Management Has Lowered Stake; As Yandex Nv (YNDX) Stock Value Rose, Carmignac Gestion Decreased Holding by $55.82 Million

Contour Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Zynga Inc (Call) (ZNGA) by 93.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc sold 18.09M shares as the company’s stock rose 26.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.28 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.80 million, down from 19.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Zynga Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.39. About 10.26M shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 54.75% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 02/05/2018 – Zynga: Pincus’ Move Reduces His Overall Voting Rights From 70% to About 10%; 02/05/2018 – Zynga founder Mark Pincus is giving up voting control of his gaming company: ‘It’s time’; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Buys Mobile Developer Gram Games for $250 Million in Cash; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS FOR GAAP PURPOSES, CO DOES NOT EXPECT ANY SIGNIFICANT REV IMPACT FROM GRAM GAMES; 30/05/2018 – Zynga On Track to Deliver Results in Line With Original 2Q Guidance; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Buys Privately-Held Gram Games for $250 Million; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA BUYS MOBILE GAME DEVELOPER GRAM GAMES FOR $250M IN CASH; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Moves To Single-Class Share Structure; 06/03/2018 Zynga Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 9; 15/03/2018 – FITBIT INC – BROMBERG IS CURRENTLY CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF ZYNGA

Carmignac Gestion decreased its stake in Yandex Nv (YNDX) by 67.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion sold 1.64 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 803,744 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.60M, down from 2.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Yandex Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.78% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $38.48. About 2.32 million shares traded or 19.11% up from the average. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 4.16% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX CLOSE YANDEX.MARKET DEAL; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX COMPLETED DEAL FOR YANDEX.MARKET JV; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $134.5M; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX HEADLINES PUBLISHED IN ERROR; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES MINOR BOOST TO TAXI BUSINESS FROM 2018 WORLD CUP; 29/05/2018 – Russian tech giant Yandex has unveiled a new smart speaker; 26/04/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $41; 27/04/2018 – Sberbank and Yandex Complete Deal for Yandex.Market Joint Venture; 08/05/2018 – Fosun International/Yandex Story Published in Error (Correct)

Analysts await Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to report earnings on August, 7. ZNGA’s profit will be $28.04 million for 53.25 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.14 actual EPS reported by Zynga Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -121.43% EPS growth.

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80 billion and $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 2.16 million shares to 2.73M shares, valued at $62.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 2.04 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 21.40M shares, and has risen its stake in Liveramp Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ZNGA shares while 66 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 651.42 million shares or 3.21% less from 673.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Incorporated accumulated 45,800 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Lp has 0% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 387,797 shares. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 6.63 million shares. Bartlett Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,029 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiger Legatus Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.00M shares stake. Moors & Cabot reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). 12,502 were accumulated by First Republic Inc. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 24,100 shares. Geode Management Limited Liability owns 0.01% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 8.79 million shares. Glenmede Na owns 3,000 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company stated it has 11,901 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Comerica Bankshares reported 24,420 shares. Swiss State Bank owns 1.57M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Css Limited Co Il invested in 28,400 shares.

More notable recent Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for May 21, 2019 : LC, ZNGA, BAC, LLNW, TRUE, CMCSA, V, QQQ, STNE, ING, NLY, WP – Nasdaq” on May 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zynga (ZNGA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Zynga (ZNGA) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: ZNGA, CMCSA, WMT – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The Remarkable Turnaround in ZNGA Stock Is Winding Up – Investorplace.com” with publication date: April 24, 2019.