As Zumiez (ZUMZ) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Lowered Stake; Brave Asset Management Increased Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Position by $339,456

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased its stake in Zumiez Inc (ZUMZ) by 32.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc sold 52,838 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.67% . The institutional investor held 111,262 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.90 million, down from 164,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Zumiez Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $842.20 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $32.45. About 428,999 shares traded. Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) has risen 9.60% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZUMZ News: 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ INC ZUMZ.O MARCH SALES ROSE 14.7 PCT TO $82.3 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Talkdesk Launches the Enterprise Contact Center Platform; 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ MONTH COMP SALES UP 12.6% :ZUMZ US; 15/03/2018 – Zumiez 4Q EPS 80c; 15/03/2018 – ZUMIEZ 4Q EPS 80C, EST. 90C; 09/05/2018 – Zumiez: April Comparable Sales Increased 1.7%; 24/05/2018 – Zumiez Inc. to Broadcast Review of First Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Over the Internet; 15/03/2018 – ZUMIEZ SEES 1Q LOSS/SHR 13C TO 18C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Zumiez Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZUMZ); 09/05/2018 – ZUMIEZ INC ZUMZ.O APRIL SALES $58.6 MLN

Brave Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 110.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc bought 1,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 3,164 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $647,000, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $219.79. About 1.92M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 26/03/2018 – Financial News: Exclusive: Goldman Sachs investigates historic claim of attempted rape; 13/04/2018 – IQVIA HOLDINGS INC IQV.N : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICA’S BUY LIST; 03/04/2018 – Equity International, Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division and Centaurus Capital Close Single Largest Real Estate Investment; 07/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Goldman puts London staff on notice for German move by June; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Selling to America: the radical makeover of Goldman Sachs; 09/03/2018 – Goldman’s Blankfein Is Set To Retire As CEO Early As 2018, According To Reports — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – UK DMO names banks for sale of 2071 gilt in mid-May; 26/03/2018 – Global IPOs Advance 24% This Year, Goldman Sachs Leads; 16/03/2018 – Goldman’s UK arm reveals 40% gender gap in bonuses

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32M and $178.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,104 shares to 2,396 shares, valued at $702,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 262,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,000 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02B and $54.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chubb Ltd by 1.30 million shares to 2.85M shares, valued at $419.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM) by 406,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 490,833 shares, and has risen its stake in Spartannash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN).