As Zumiez (ZUMZ) Stock Price Declined, Rice Hall James & Associates Has Boosted Stake by $493,872; Pioneer Trust Bank N A Has Upped Its Holding in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by $1.03 Million

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc increased its stake in Zumiez Inc (ZUMZ) by 36.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc bought 20,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 77,670 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93M, up from 57,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Zumiez Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $633.74 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $24.62. About 140,836 shares traded. Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) has declined 7.12% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ZUMZ News: 09/05/2018 – ZUMIEZ INC ZUMZ.O APRIL SALES $58.6 MLN; 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ MARCH COMP SALES UP 12.6%, RETAIL METRICS EST. UP 4.2%; 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ INC ZUMZ.O MARCH SALES ROSE 14.7 PCT TO $82.3 MLN; 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ REPORTS MARCH COMP SALES UP 12.6%; 09/05/2018 – ZUMIEZ MONTH COMP SALES UP 1.7% :ZUMZ US; 22/04/2018 – DJ Zumiez Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZUMZ); 11/04/2018 – Zumiez March Same-Store Sales Up 12.6%; 15/03/2018 – Zumiez 4Q EPS 80c; 11/04/2018 – Zumiez Inc. Reports March 2018 Sales Results; 11/04/2018 – Zumiez March Net Sales Up 14.7% to $82.3 Million

Pioneer Trust Bank N A increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 43.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A bought 4,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,588 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, up from 9,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $252.66. About 440,342 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 14/05/2018 – Cipher Capital Adds Occidental, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x 12 (Catalog n; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 22/03/2018 – BD: Became Aware of Concerns About Inaccurate Lead Test Results From Magellan Diagnostics LeadCare Testing Systems; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Becton Dickinson & Co. Sr Unsec Nts ‘BBB’; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829; 22/03/2018 – BD Has Been Cooperating With FDA, Launched an Internal Investigation

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold ZUMZ shares while 48 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 20.57 million shares or 1.77% more from 20.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 55,244 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Co owns 0% invested in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) for 41,522 shares. Bowling Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Bancshares Of Montreal Can owns 20,807 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Blackrock accumulated 2.96 million shares. 1,440 were reported by Federated Investors Inc Pa. Sun Life Financial Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Deutsche Bank Ag stated it has 229,923 shares. Strs Ohio holds 26,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) Corp owns 8,366 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Corporation has invested 0% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). 12,828 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 13,877 shares or 0% of the stock. Kames Capital Public Ltd Company has invested 0.11% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Massachusetts Fincl Serv Ma holds 0.01% or 1.03 million shares in its portfolio.

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51 billion and $3.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Umb Finl Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 12,465 shares to 207,406 shares, valued at $13.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Madden Steven Ltd (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 29,882 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 503,128 shares, and cut its stake in Mercury Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY).