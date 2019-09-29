As Zumiez (ZUMZ) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Euclidean Technologies Management Has Trimmed Position by $657,800; Cbs New (CBS) Shareholder Zwj Investment Counsel Boosted Holding

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 49.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc bought 107,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 323,267 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.13M, up from 215,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $40.32. About 2.84M shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 14/05/2018 – CBS And Nielsen Collaborate To Advance Dynamic Ad Insertion In Live Broadcasts; 14/05/2018 – CBS, VIA: CBS, Viacom had agreed on price for deal before lawsuit; 07/05/2018 – CBS CORP – CBS-OWNED STATIONS IN CHARTER MARKETS & CBS-OWNED CW AFFILIATES IN TAMPA & ATLANTA, WILL CONTINUE TO BE DISTRIBUTED TO SPECTRUM SUBSCRIBERS; 17/05/2018 – REFILE-CBS to challenge National Amusements’ move to change bylaws; 03/04/2018 – MinZengWSJ: CBS submits below market value bid for Viacom; 02/04/2018 – CBS Is Said to Plan Below-Market Bid for Viacom in Coming Days; 04/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: BREAKING: CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Sarah Drew, Michelle Hurd cast in CBS’ `Cagney & Lacey’ pilot; 29/05/2018 – Recode: Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint; 15/05/2018 – CBS hates the Viacom merger idea so much it is suing its owner to stop the deal:

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc decreased its stake in Zumiez Inc (ZUMZ) by 64.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc sold 25,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.67% . The hedge fund held 13,869 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $362,000, down from 39,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Zumiez Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $780.30M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $30.07. About 459,173 shares traded. Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) has risen 9.60% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZUMZ News: 09/03/2018 Zumiez Short-Interest Ratio Rises 143% to 13 Days; 09/05/2018 – Zumiez Inc. Reports April 2018 Sales Results; 11/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: BBBY, ZUMZ, AWK & more; 15/03/2018 – Zumiez 4Q EPS 80c; 09/05/2018 – ZUMIEZ INC ZUMZ.O APRIL SAME STORE SALES ROSE 1.7 PCT; 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ REPORTS MARCH COMP SALES UP 12.6%; 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ INC ZUMZ.O MARCH SAME STORE SALES ROSE 12.6 PCT; 11/04/2018 – Zumiez March Same-Store Sales Up 12.6%; 24/05/2018 – Zumiez Inc. to Broadcast Review of First Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Over the Internet; 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ MARCH COMP SALES UP 12.6%, RETAIL METRICS EST. UP 4.2%

More notable recent Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why MongoDB, Zumiez, and Barnes & Noble Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on June 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Zumiez Inc. Announces Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on June 06, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Zumiez, Inc. (ZUMZ) option implied volatility flat at 70 into EPS and outlook – StreetInsider.com” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Retail Stocks to Buy After They Rallied More Than 10% in a Month – Investorplace.com” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “ZUMZ or SFIX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: March 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ZUMZ shares while 43 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 20.92 million shares or 1.73% more from 20.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kames Capital Public Ltd Com reported 0.12% stake. Parametric Portfolio Ltd invested in 98,008 shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Citigroup Inc stated it has 28,877 shares. Fmr Limited Liability owns 693 shares. Menta Ltd owns 20,691 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Kbc Nv reported 2,838 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Inc holds 0% or 260,782 shares. Legal General Grp Public Limited Liability Corp accumulated 44,538 shares. Victory Mgmt Inc invested in 81,886 shares or 0% of the stock. Goldman Sachs has invested 0% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% or 49,887 shares. Tradewinds Cap Management Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Tci Wealth invested in 36 shares. Maverick Limited, a Texas-based fund reported 360,250 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 53 investors sold CBS shares while 184 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.17 million shares or 8.04% less from 195.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Da Davidson stated it has 0.01% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). First Midwest Bank Trust Division has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Cap Ltd Ca owns 12,652 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt accumulated 20,662 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cap International Incorporated Ca, a California-based fund reported 28,236 shares. Trust Company Of Vermont invested in 11,424 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust holds 71,482 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 0% or 3 shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.17% or 8,725 shares. Ariel Investments Ltd Liability reported 1.29M shares stake. Connecticut-based Conning Inc has invested 0.01% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Hm Payson & reported 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Allsquare Wealth Management holds 125 shares. Geode Capital Management Lc owns 4.91M shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. S Muoio Ltd Liability reported 23,000 shares.