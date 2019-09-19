As Zoetis (ZTS) Valuation Rose, Holder South Texas Money Management LTD Cut by $1.11 Million Its Holding; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stock Value Declined, Guinness Asset Management LTD Has Cut Its Stake by $1.95 Million

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 45.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd sold 9,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 11,787 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34 million, down from 21,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $123.24. About 1.67 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Zoetis’ Acquisition Of Abaxis Is Credit Negative; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Sees Transaction Accretive to Earnings in 2019; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.96 TO $3.10, EST. $3.04; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA REPORTS EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS BUY PRICE OF US $83/SHR IN CASH; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA IN DETACH LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.35B; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Abaxis for $2 Billion as Firms Prowl for Pet Deals; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL IMPACTING 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 18.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 226,000 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.98 million, down from 276,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $38.03. About 6.81M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 03/04/2018 – Statoil awards $1.5 bln drilling contracts, favours Archer; 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 04/05/2018 – Sri Lanka to sign deals with Total, Schlumberger for seismic study; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES FRACK MARKET BALANCED IN COMING QUARTERS; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 15/03/2018 – RUSSIA, SCHLUMBERGER DISCUSS SMALLER STAKE IN EDC: TASS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY PRETAX OPERATING MARGIN OF 12.4% VS 11.0% REPORTED LAST YEAR; 21/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT RECOMMENDS SCHLUMBERGER BUYING 25% EDC STAKE: TASS; 13/04/2018 – Kenya’s National Oil and Schlumberger sign field development deal

Guinness Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $616.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 22,598 shares to 274,153 shares, valued at $24.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,970 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04M for 23.19 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17 billion and $2.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Trust Russell 1000 Grw (IWF) by 5,326 shares to 25,096 shares, valued at $3.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) by 10,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 605,280 shares, and has risen its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, up 7.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $425.02 million for 34.62 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.11% negative EPS growth.