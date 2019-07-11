As Zoetis (ZTS) Valuation Rose, Blb&B Advisors Has Upped Its Stake by $609,500; Libbey (LBY) Market Valuation Declined While Frontier Capital Management Co Lowered Holding by $2.61 Million

Blb&B Advisors Llc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc bought 6,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,503 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.70M, up from 60,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $114.06. About 760,372 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 21.15% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 26/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC SAYS TO EXPAND ANIMAL VACCINE RESEARCH AND MANUFACTURING IN SUZHOU, CHINA; 19/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $85; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics firm Abaxis for $1.9 bln; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Acquire Abaxis, A Leading Global Provider Of Veterinary Point-of-Care Diagnostic Instruments; 07/03/2018 Zoetis Conference Call Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 8; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS ZOETIS’ PURCHASE OF ABAXIS IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Zoetis’ Acquisition Of Abaxis Is Credit Negative; 19/03/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Abaxis for $2 Billion as Firms Prowl for Pet Deals

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Libbey Inc. (LBY) by 64.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold 1.31M shares as the company’s stock declined 56.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 720,803 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05M, down from 2.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Libbey Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.32 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.97% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.72. About 152,694 shares traded. Libbey Inc. (NYSEMKT:LBY) has declined 62.97% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.40% the S&P500. Some Historical LBY News: 01/05/2018 – Libbey 1Q Rev $182.7M; 01/05/2018 – Libbey Sees 1H Sales Growth in Low-Single Digits; 01/05/2018 – Libbey 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 01/05/2018 – Libbey Sees 2018 Capex $50M-$55M; 09/05/2018 – Libbey Short-Interest Ratio Rises 78% to 19 Days; 21/04/2018 – DJ Libbey Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LBY); 26/03/2018 Libbey Short-Interest Ratio Rises 134% to 15 Days; 01/05/2018 – Libbey Sees 2018 Sales Growth in Low-Single Digits; 21/05/2018 – Libbey Suspends Quarterly Cash Dividend To Further Prioritize Debt Reduction And Strategic Investments; Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 21/05/2018 – LIBBEY INC – MODIFYING CO’S CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY TO ASSIGN GREATER PRIORITY TO DEBT REDUCTION

Since March 13, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $66,507 activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $10,020 was made by FOLEY WILLIAM A on Thursday, March 14. On Friday, May 10 the insider JONES GINGER M bought $17,710. Shares for $9,915 were bought by Burmeister James Charles. Bauer Michael P. bought $25,428 worth of stock.

Analysts await Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 227.78% or $0.41 from last year’s $0.18 per share. After $-0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Libbey Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.00% negative EPS growth.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $14.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 44,993 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $17.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 82,726 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.24 million shares, and has risen its stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold LBY shares while 22 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 12.90 million shares or 13.34% less from 14.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Optimum Inv Advisors has 0% invested in Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) for 3,103 shares. Woodmont Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) for 22,969 shares. Menta Capital Ltd has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY). Blackrock accumulated 0% or 436,184 shares. Fairpointe Capital Ltd Llc reported 0.03% in Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY). California Pub Employees Retirement stated it has 72,064 shares. Hightower Limited Company holds 10,456 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Spark Invest Mgmt invested 0.01% in Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 288 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested in 451 shares or 0% of the stock. Bluecrest Cap Management Ltd, a Guernsey-based fund reported 15,700 shares. Albion Financial Ut owns 47,284 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fincl Engines Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 331 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY).

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27M and $850.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16,980 shares to 214,149 shares, valued at $11.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,339 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,429 shares, and cut its stake in Chubb Limited.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.09 million activity.