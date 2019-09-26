As Zoetis (ZTS) Stock Value Rose, Sands Capital Management Boosted Stake; Columbia Banking System (COLB) Shareholder Kennedy Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding

Sands Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 1200.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc bought 3.61M shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 3.92M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $444.34M, up from 301,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $125.64. About 713,377 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR $83/SHARE IN CASH; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – PURCHASE PRICE OF US $83 PER SHARE IN CASH, OR APPROXIMATELY $2.0 BLN IN AGGREGATE; 19/03/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $60 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO CO IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES; 29/03/2018 – Zoetis to Host Webcast and Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – INTENDS TO FUND PURCHASE THROUGH A COMBINATION OF EXISTING CASH AND NEW DEBT; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Expects to Complete Acquisition Before End 2018; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Rev $5.675B-$5.8B

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Columbia Banking System Inc (COLB) by 12.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 29,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.27% . The institutional investor held 200,113 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.24M, down from 229,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Columbia Banking System Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $36.99. About 70,577 shares traded. Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) has declined 6.54% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.54% the S&P500. Some Historical COLB News: 10/04/2018 – Columbia Banking Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System 1Q EPS 55c; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Columbia Bank’s Second Annual Melanie Dressel Community Commitment Event Launches April 23; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System 1Q Net $40M; 03/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Greg Sigrist Chief Financial Officer; 23/03/2018 – Columbia Banking Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 16/04/2018 – Columbia Bank Announces Promotion of Four Executive Vice Presidents; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System 1Q Net Interest Income Was $115.5 Million; 15/03/2018 Columbia Banking Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

