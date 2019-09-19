As Zoetis (ZTS) Stock Value Rose, Holder Valicenti Advisory Services Decreased by $2.71 Million Its Holding; Rk Capital Management Boosted Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by $1.08 Million

Rk Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc bought 7,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% . The hedge fund held 76,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.84 million, up from 68,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $129.9. About 326,177 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 19.23% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 01/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Submits Supplemental New Drug Application for Xyrem (sodium Oxybate); 10/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Breadth of Research in Narcolepsy and Excessive Sleepiness in Obstructive Sleep Apnea at SLEE; 06/03/2018 Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in Two Investor Conferences in March; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE SHIRE ORPHAN THERAPIES, APOPHARMA, CEPHALON INC, JAZZ PHARMA, CUBIST PHARMA; 01/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Submits Supplemental New Drug Application for Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) to Treat Cataplexy and Excessive Da; 01/05/2018 – JAZZ XYREM SNDA FOR CATAPLEXY IN PEDIATRIC NARCOLEPSY; 01/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Submits Supplemental New Drug Application for Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) to Treat Cataplexy and Excessive; 26/04/2018 – Global Marine Pharmaceuticals Market Dominated by GSK, Jazz Pharma, PharmaMar, and Seattle Genetics – Analysis & Forecasts to 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 75c; 09/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 50.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc sold 23,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 23,703 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.69M, down from 47,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $124.31. About 881,622 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q EPS 72c; 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –; 19/03/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SAYS UPON DEAL TERMINATION BY ABAXIS OR CO, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ABAXIS – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Net $352M; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics company Abaxis for $2bn; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR ABOUT $2B; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS ZOETIS’ PURCHASE OF ABAXIS IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Diagnostics Company Abaxis in $2 Billion Cash Deal; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS INC – UPON TERMINATION OF MERGER BY CO OR ZOETIS UPON SPECIFIED CONDITIONS, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY CO TO ZOETIS

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26M and $323.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In by 60,600 shares to 139,500 shares, valued at $4.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exponent Inc (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 56,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,200 shares, and cut its stake in Mcgrath Rentcorp (NASDAQ:MGRC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 36 investors sold JAZZ shares while 105 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 50.63 million shares or 4.18% more from 48.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. British Columbia Investment Mgmt holds 54,413 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Qs Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 2,760 shares. Legal General Grp Public Limited Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 328,659 shares. Hrt Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 4,336 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings Sa reported 308,372 shares. Wedge Management L LP Nc owns 255,460 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Fmr Limited has 2.86M shares. Mai Cap Management owns 4,364 shares. Fil holds 790,952 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated owns 386,988 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Personal Financial Svcs has invested 0% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 12,606 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 0.01% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 40,099 shares. Hexavest reported 78 shares stake. Muhlenkamp accumulated 36,203 shares.

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, up 7.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $425.01 million for 34.92 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.11% negative EPS growth.

