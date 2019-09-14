As Zoetis (ZTS) Stock Value Rose, Holder Davidson Investment Advisors Trimmed Stake by $9.10 Million; Shaker Financial Services Increases Stake in Source Cap (SOR)

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 93.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors sold 80,516 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 5,769 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $655,000, down from 86,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $121.02. About 2.48M shares traded or 26.96% up from the average. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 29/03/2018 – Zoetis to Host Webcast and Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SAYS UPON DEAL TERMINATION BY ABAXIS OR CO, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ABAXIS – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – INTENDS TO FUND PURCHASE THROUGH A COMBINATION OF EXISTING CASH AND NEW DEBT

Shaker Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Source Cap Inc (SOR) by 17.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc bought 20,392 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 136,601 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.00 million, up from 116,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Source Cap Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $313.38M market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $36.97. About 27,639 shares traded or 46.02% up from the average. Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) has 0.00% since September 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "Source Capital, Inc. Declares Quarterly Distribution on Common Stock – Business Wire" on May 13, 2019

More notable recent Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Zoetis combo heartworm med shows efficacy in studies – Seeking Alpha" on September 09, 2019

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, up 7.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $425.03 million for 33.99 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.11% negative EPS growth.

