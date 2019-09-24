As Zoetis (ZTS) Stock Value Rose, Holder Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Cut Its Position by $18.38 Million; Soros Fund Management Has Increased Its Position in East West Bancorp (EWBC) by $1.98 Million as Market Value Declined

Soros Fund Management Llc increased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 42.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc bought 42,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The hedge fund held 144,138 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.74 million, up from 101,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $45.22. About 658,323 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 23/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 21/04/2018 – DJ East West Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EWBC); 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.28; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend By 15% To $0.23 Per Share; 29/05/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 15% TO $0.23/SHR; 13/03/2018 NTN BUZZTIME SAYS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT INTO WITH EAST WEST BANK (EWB) – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANK RECEIVES APPROVAL TO INCREASE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 CURRENTLY ASSUMES TWO ADDITIONAL FED FUNDS RATE INCREASES IN 2018: IN JUNE AND SEPTEMBER; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Net $187.0M; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Rev $401.1M

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 3.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co sold 162,654 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 4.59 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $521.26M, down from 4.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $125.08. About 1.34 million shares traded. Zctis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 27/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Kohl’s and Zoetis; 16/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Zoetis Inc. Rtgs Unaffected By Acq Plan; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS ZOETIS’ PURCHASE OF ABAXIS IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 05/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $89 FROM $83; RATING OUTPERFORM; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 69C; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $120 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO THE COMPANY UNDER OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES; 26/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC SAYS TO EXPAND ANIMAL VACCINE RESEARCH AND MANUFACTURING IN SUZHOU, CHINA; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SAYS UPON DEAL TERMINATION BY ABAXIS OR CO, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ABAXIS – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Acquire Abaxis, A Leading Global Provider Of Veterinary Point-of-Care Diagnostic Instruments; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Sees Transaction Accretive to Earnings in 2019

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,719 activity. 1,000 shares valued at $38,691 were bought by Irving Paul H on Friday, August 23.

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Etsy Inc by 56,000 shares to 86,300 shares, valued at $5.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn) by 4.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28.00M shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.71, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold EWBC shares while 119 reduced holdings.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77B and $15.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf Etf (EFA) by 4,896 shares to 131,685 shares, valued at $8.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Growth (IWO) by 1,912 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,949 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Trust Etf (MDY).

Analysts await Zctis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, up 7.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $425.03 million for 35.13 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Zctis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold ZTS shares while 278 reduced holdings.