As Zoetis (ZTS) Stock Value Rose, First National Bank Of Omaha Has Trimmed Its Position; As American Tower New (AMT) Share Value Rose, Holder Bruni J V & Company Trimmed Its Stake

First National Bank Of Omaha decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 18.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha sold 13,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 60,385 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08 million, down from 74,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $125.98. About 750,622 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SAYS UPON DEAL TERMINATION BY ABAXIS OR CO, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ABAXIS – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA REPORTS EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA IN DETACH LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS, A LEADING GLOBAL PROVIDER OF VETERINARY; 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Zoetis One of America’s Best Employers for Third Year in a Row; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 19/03/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Acquire Abaxis, A Leading Global Provider Of Veterinary Point-of-Care Diagnostic Instruments; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Zoetis’ Acquisition Of Abaxis Is Credit Negative

Bruni J V & Company decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 86.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company sold 140,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 22,331 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40M, down from 162,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $230.22. About 453,697 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Financial Services Ma invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) has invested 1.65% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 270,003 shares or 0.04% of the stock. D E Shaw & invested in 0.24% or 1.81M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.09% or 101,519 shares in its portfolio. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Corporation New York owns 485,218 shares. Howard Cap has invested 1.44% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com Tn has 4,371 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Tributary Cap Mgmt Llc holds 5,700 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Bb&T reported 8,610 shares. Park National Oh owns 106,379 shares. Korea Inv reported 0.14% stake. Town And Country Retail Bank And Trust Dba First Bankers Trust has invested 0.24% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Fayez Sarofim & owns 235,672 shares. South Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.07% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83 million and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 39,799 shares to 49,999 shares, valued at $8.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).