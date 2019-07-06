As Zoetis (ZTS) Stock Rose, Shareholder Dsm Capital Partners Trimmed Its Position by $39.72 Million; Rodgers Brothers Has Increased Cvs Health (CVS) Holding by $801,784

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 185.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc bought 15,128 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,268 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 8,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $55.57. About 4.21 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Dsm Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Zoetis (ZTS) by 16.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc sold 397,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.01M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202.57 million, down from 2.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Zoetis for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $114.18. About 1.70 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 21.15% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS BUY PRICE OF US $83/SHR IN CASH; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – INTENDS TO FUND PURCHASE THROUGH A COMBINATION OF EXISTING CASH AND NEW DEBT; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis First-Quarter Profit Benefits From Tax Changes; Backs 2018 Guidance; 16/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Zoetis Inc. Rtgs Unaffected By Acq Plan; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY EPS $2.77-EPS $2.93; 15/05/2018 – Anatara Announces Exclusive Global License Agreement with Zoetis; 29/03/2018 – Zoetis to Host Webcast and Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $60 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO CO IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR US $83/SHR IN CASH

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $20.54 million activity. LUDWIG EDWARD J had bought 2,000 shares worth $105,600. 10,000 shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II, worth $531,800. $11.49 million worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were sold by MERLO LARRY J. On Friday, March 8 the insider DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016.

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54 million and $351.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 8,835 shares to 29,640 shares, valued at $2.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 17,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,400 shares, and cut its stake in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement holds 0.26% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 242,605 shares. Ghp Invest, Colorado-based fund reported 36,534 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Company, Minnesota-based fund reported 4,101 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). The Washington-based Fisher Asset has invested 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Farallon Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.27% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 625,000 shares. Moreover, Veritas Inv Ltd Liability Partnership has 4.32% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 819,819 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Company stated it has 12,072 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cohen Management has 106,164 shares. Janney Cap Limited Liability Com holds 202,444 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 185,046 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 223,922 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Guggenheim Capital Limited Co reported 0.15% stake. Adirondack owns 10,726 shares. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement has 0.3% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 56,709 shares.

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78 billion and $6.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 5,595 shares to 50,265 shares, valued at $6.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tencent Music Entertainment by 21,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,625 shares, and has risen its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 713,234 shares. Everett Harris Ca invested in 4,731 shares. Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 58,042 shares. 8,848 are held by Brown Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 224 shares. Asset Mngmt One Limited reported 298,866 shares. Raub Brock Capital Mngmt L P, a California-based fund reported 216,773 shares. Burns J W And Ny holds 0.36% or 14,613 shares in its portfolio. Destination Wealth reported 106 shares stake. Daiwa Securities Gru holds 0.02% or 19,223 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Company accumulated 264 shares. The Michigan-based Concorde Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.36% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). First Personal Financial Service has invested 0.05% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Tarbox Family Office owns 90 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pettee Inc owns 9,620 shares.

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, up 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $389.95M for 34.81 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.