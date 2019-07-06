As Zoetis (ZTS) Stock Rose, Shareholder Banbury Partners Has Cut by $10.23 Million Its Position; Tealwood Asset Management Has Cut Its Open Text (OTEX) Stake by $460,142; Valuation Rose

Tealwood Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 14.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold 12,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,151 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, down from 86,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $42. About 332,736 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.27% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.84% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 03/05/2018 – Open Text Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 17/04/2018 – ROBBINS SEES 40%-50% UPSIDE POTENTIAL FOR OPEN TEXT; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT -AMENDMENT OF TERM LOAN INCREASES AMOUNT TO US$1 BLN, EXTENDS MATURITY DATE TO 2025, REDUCES INTEREST RATE MARGIN BY 25 BASIS POINTS; 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 15%; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: ROBBINS SAYS OPEN TEXT MISPRICED, INEXPENSIVE COMPANY; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO – ANNOUNCING A 15% INCREASE TO QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.1518 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 15.18C/SHR FROM 13.2C, EST. 15.5C; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 62C; 15/05/2018 – OpenText to Bring Security to the Edges of the Network and Beyond

Banbury Partners Llc decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 31.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc sold 102,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 221,678 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.32 million, down from 324,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $114.18. About 1.49 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 21.15% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics company Abaxis for $2bn; 15/05/2018 – Anatara Announces Exclusive Global License Agreement with Zoetis; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – INTENDS TO FUND PURCHASE THROUGH A COMBINATION OF EXISTING CASH AND NEW DEBT; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Buy Veterinary Diagnostics Company Abaxis For A 16% Premium — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q EPS 72c; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy Abaxis for $1.9 bln in cash; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 69C; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Net $352M; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 2019

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90 million and $345.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 16,895 shares to 91,736 shares, valued at $22.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Luther Capital Mgmt accumulated 1.92 million shares. Moreover, Bkd Wealth Lc has 0.03% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). 148,500 are owned by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. The Arkansas-based Ifrah Fin Incorporated has invested 0.22% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Peddock Cap Advsr Ltd holds 0.15% or 2,710 shares in its portfolio. Conning owns 0.03% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 9,088 shares. Ls Invest Ltd Co reported 15,142 shares. Arizona State Retirement reported 123,557 shares. Legal & General Group Pcl reported 3.13M shares. American Registered Investment Advisor Inc, Texas-based fund reported 8,244 shares. Moody Natl Bank Division invested in 0.22% or 80,564 shares. First National Bank Of Omaha has 60,385 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Robecosam Ag invested 0.09% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Bath Savings Tru reported 5,788 shares. Sei Invests Communication reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.09 million activity.

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.82 EPS, up 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $392.50M for 34.81 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, up 60.87% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.23 per share. OTEX’s profit will be $99.51M for 28.38 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Open Text Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.04% EPS growth.