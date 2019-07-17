As Zoetis (ZTS) Stock Rose, Harvest Capital Strategies Cut Holding by $500,000; Sivik Global Healthcare Has Raised Stake in Eli Lilly & Co (LLY)

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53 million, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $113.48. About 786,319 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 21.15% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 29/03/2018 – Zoetis to Host Webcast and Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 25/04/2018 – Boehringer’s operating income up 20.7 percent on Sanofi deal; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – INTENDS TO FUND PURCHASE THROUGH A COMBINATION OF EXISTING CASH AND NEW DEBT; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR ABOUT $2B; 14/05/2018 – ANATARA LIFESCIENCES LTD – ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Abaxis for $2 Billion as Firms Prowl for Pet Deals; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS INC – UPON TERMINATION OF MERGER BY CO OR ZOETIS UPON SPECIFIED CONDITIONS, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY CO TO ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – S&P: Zoetis Rating Reflects Expectation That Leverage Will Remain in 2x-3x Range in 2018-2019; 25/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $89

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc increased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 70,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.08 million, up from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Eli Lilly & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $108.82. About 1.83M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 28/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 021253 Company: LILLY; 02/04/2018 – SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GROUP INC – NEUVAX + HERCEPTIN COMBINATION WAS FOUND TO BE GENERALLY WELL-TOLERATED; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – CYRAMZA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED A SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN FOUR AGGRESSIVE, DIFFICULT-TO-TREAT TUMOR TYPES IN PHASE 3 STUDIES; 10/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: Deal Bolsters Immuno-Oncology Program; 23/03/2018 – Amgen and Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion for ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin(R)) for the Treatment of Three Types of Cancer; 18/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO SUBMISSION BASED ON SAFETY AND EFFICACY DATA FROM SCLC COHORT OF PHASE 1/2 CHECKMATE -032 TRIAL; 28/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS OVERALL SUMMARY SCORE WAS ALSO SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER FOR ENTRESTO PATIENTS THAN FOR PATIENTS NOT TAKING ENTRESTO; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Pharm: SMC Confirmed Combination of RX-3117 and Abraxane Is Safe and Well Tolerated; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, up 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $392.50M for 34.60 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Redwood Ltd Llc reported 108,038 shares. Citadel Advisors Llc owns 1.09 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.16% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Paradigm Asset Mgmt Co Ltd Liability reported 0% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Rampart Inv Management Limited Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 8,426 shares. The Minnesota-based Us Fincl Bank De has invested 0.03% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Goldman Sachs Group holds 2.61M shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Grp Inc Llc holds 1.81% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) or 67,417 shares. Ironwood Investment Ltd Llc has invested 0.63% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Moreover, Millennium Ltd Liability has 0.22% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 140,848 shares stake. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board owns 0.04% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 39,985 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 25,453 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 713,234 were reported by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Korea reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $563,255 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cleararc accumulated 0.32% or 13,173 shares. Syntal Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.57% or 9,710 shares. Susquehanna Gru Llp owns 0% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 3,201 shares. Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Co Dc has invested 0.02% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Lowe Brockenbrough And accumulated 9,995 shares. Lipe And Dalton, New York-based fund reported 110 shares. Court Place Advsr Lc reported 2,163 shares. S R Schill And Associate holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 4,937 shares. Glenmede Tru Com Na accumulated 964,019 shares. Vision Cap Management holds 7,396 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Enterprise Fin Ser holds 2,482 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 868 shares. Van Eck Assocs stated it has 0.07% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mgmt has 4,822 shares. 5,119 are owned by Bellecapital Limited.

