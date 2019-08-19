As Zoetis (ZTS) Stock Price Rose, Independent Franchise Partners Llp Has Cut by $97.04 Million Its Holding; As Medifast (Call) (MED) Stock Declined, Capital Fund Management Sa Has Cut Its Stake

Independent Franchise Partners Llp decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 90.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp sold 970,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 103,053 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.37M, down from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $127.24. About 715,742 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – PURCHASE PRICE OF US $83 PER SHARE IN CASH, OR APPROXIMATELY $2.0 BLN IN AGGREGATE; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy Abaxis for $1.9 bln in cash; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q EPS 72c; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics firm Abaxis for $1.9 bln; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS, A LEADING GLOBAL PROVIDER OF VETERINARY; 15/05/2018 – Anatara Announces Exclusive Global License Agreement with Zoetis; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 69C; 15/05/2018 – Zoetis Declares Third Quarter 2018 Dividend; 14/05/2018 – ANATARA LIFESCIENCES LTD – ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ZOETIS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zoetis Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZTS)

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in Medifast Inc (Call) (MED) by 46.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 13,243 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.20% . The hedge fund held 15,400 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, down from 28,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Medifast Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $102.37. About 244,130 shares traded. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has declined 34.42% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 06/03/2018 Medifast 4Q EPS 60c; 03/05/2018 – Medifast 1Q EPS $1.01; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees FY Rev $350M-$360M; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Raises FY View To Rev $385M-$395M; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Jeffrey Brown Will Succeed Connolly as Audit Committee Chair; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Sees 2Q Rev $99M-$102M; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Charles Connolly Will Not Stand for Reelection to Board at June Meeting; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees FY EPS $3.15-EPS $3.25; 23/04/2018 – Gatheredtable software licensed by Medifast; 06/03/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $350 MLN TO $360 MLN

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92 billion and $11.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 36,812 shares to 42,812 shares, valued at $3.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelers Cos Inc/The (NYSE:TRV) by 35,492 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,228 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold MED shares while 61 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 11.33 million shares or 0.23% more from 11.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sunbelt Securities invested 0.21% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity invested in 0.01% or 16,625 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Corporation reported 31,602 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com reported 0.11% stake. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 0.01% invested in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) for 7,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 17,900 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). 38,343 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase. Wellington Management Group Incorporated Llp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Tudor Corp Et Al reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, Jefferies Llc has 0.01% invested in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) for 10,176 shares. Riverhead Capital Limited Liability Company holds 2,100 shares. Tortoise Invest Llc accumulated 25 shares or 0% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 8,060 shares. The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.03% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED).

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30 billion and $8.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 182,009 shares to 4.44 million shares, valued at $526.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 664,113 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.75 million shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Campbell And Invest Adviser Limited Company has 0.19% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 3,923 shares. D E Shaw And holds 0.24% or 1.81 million shares. Clough Capital Prtnrs Limited Partnership holds 0.67% or 76,200 shares. Arrowgrass Cap Prtnrs (Us) Limited Partnership reported 0.18% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Dakota Wealth Management owns 0.23% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 8,439 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advsrs Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 92,350 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership has 26,304 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. American Century Inc owns 4.54M shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 0.34% stake. Reilly Advisors Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Riverhead Lc accumulated 0.16% or 39,696 shares. 46,353 are owned by Scotia Cap. Schroder Inv Management Group holds 90,595 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Investec Asset Management North America, a New York-based fund reported 4,409 shares. Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Llc reported 71 shares.