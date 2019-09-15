As Zoetis (ZTS) Stock Price Rose, Heritage Wealth Advisors Has Lowered Holding by $3.94 Million; De Burlo Group Has Raised American Tower New (AMT) Position

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors sold 33 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 640 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.38M, down from 673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $121.02. About 3.12 million shares traded or 59.31% up from the average. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR $83/SHARE IN CASH; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Veterinary-Diagnostics Company Abaxis for $2 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Expects to Complete Acquisition Before End 2018; 19/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $85; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – INTENDS TO FUND PURCHASE THROUGH A COMBINATION OF EXISTING CASH AND NEW DEBT; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA REPORTS EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q EPS 72c; 10/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS ZOETIS’ PURCHASE OF ABAXIS IS CREDIT NEGATIVE

De Burlo Group Inc increased its stake in American Tower New (AMT) by 14.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc bought 8,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 70,820 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.48M, up from 61,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in American Tower New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $215.37. About 1.91M shares traded or 5.84% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mar Vista Investment Ptnrs Ltd Company has 6.73% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1.24 million shares. Everence Incorporated holds 0.32% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 9,532 shares. 53,423 were accumulated by Bar Harbor Trust Svcs. Moreover, Bath Savings Trust has 2.52% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Jones Fincl Lllp invested 0.03% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). North Star Inv Mgmt Corporation reported 0.07% stake. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt has 12,746 shares. Consolidated Investment Group Inc Limited Liability Com owns 1.57% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 14,700 shares. Schroder Invest Mgmt Group Incorporated has 0.01% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 39,887 shares. Philadelphia Tru stated it has 0.03% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.34% or 883,617 shares in its portfolio. Massmutual Com Fsb Adv reported 136 shares stake. Fayez Sarofim stated it has 1,693 shares. Bokf Na has invested 0.05% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Arrow Fincl Corporation holds 0.07% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 1,522 shares.

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44 million and $512.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2,770 shares to 33,480 shares, valued at $11.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 14,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,300 shares, and cut its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold ZTS shares while 278 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 248 raised stakes. 413.40 million shares or 0.16% less from 414.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 0.14% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Cibc World holds 187,672 shares. Wetherby Asset invested in 11,137 shares. Moreover, Amp Capital Investors has 0.18% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 287,649 shares. Navellier And Associate holds 1.73% or 98,636 shares in its portfolio. 47,078 are held by Bb&T Securities Ltd. Us Commercial Bank De has invested 0.03% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Bluestein R H & invested in 229,916 shares. Columbus Hill Cap Management Ltd Partnership reported 171,600 shares. Mairs holds 0.01% or 3,840 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Incorporated accumulated 224,634 shares. Sonata Capital Grp Inc accumulated 1,809 shares. Jag Limited Co invested in 28,009 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Tributary Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 5,000 shares or 0.04% of the stock. The Arkansas-based Ifrah Financial Services has invested 0.23% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Heritage Wealth Advisors, which manages about $402.51M and $652.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 100 shares to 578 shares, valued at $39.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Transfer Equity Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 2,882 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,134 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).