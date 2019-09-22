As Zoetis (ZTS) Stock Price Rose, Advisory Services Network Has Upped Stake by $337,079; Sg Americas Securities Upped Molina Healthcare Com (MOH) Holding

Advisory Services Network Llc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 71.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc bought 2,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 7,155 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $813,000, up from 4,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $125.62. About 2.59M shares traded or 34.77% up from the average. Zctis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500.

Sg Americas Securities Llc increased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc Com (MOH) by 296.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc bought 13,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The institutional investor held 18,042 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.58M, up from 4,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Molina Healthcare Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $114.56. About 571,436 shares traded or 5.44% up from the average. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 29.24% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Services Cuts Cigna, Buys More Molina; 14/05/2018 – Molina Health: James Woys Joins Molina Healthcare as Executive Vice Pres of Health Plan Services; 22/04/2018 – DJ Molina Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOH); 06/03/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC – PURSUANT TO PRICING CO AGREED TO REPURCHASE FROM NOTEHOLDERS AGGREGATE OF $96.8 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 1.625% NOTES; 10/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Molina; 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Board of Directors; 28/03/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC MOH.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $100; 30/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit on Behalf of Molina Healthcare, Inc. Investors; 24/05/2018 – THOMAS L. TRAN NAMED NEW CFO OF MOLINA HEALTHCARE; 24/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Selected for Medicaid Contract Awards in All Eight Regions of the State of Washington Reprocurement

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88M and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER) by 7,065 shares to 4,945 shares, valued at $237,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IYZ) by 129,851 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260 shares, and cut its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (NASDAQ:TREE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold ZTS shares while 278 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 248 raised stakes. 413.40 million shares or 0.16% less from 414.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Destination Wealth Mngmt owns 337 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 0.19% stake. Wellington Shields Cap Management Ltd reported 0.71% stake. Manchester Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Charter Tru Company owns 8,045 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Cibc World Corporation invested in 0.11% or 125,742 shares. Moors And Cabot stated it has 0.26% in Zctis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Quantbot Techs LP accumulated 30,761 shares. Central Comml Bank & Tru holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Zctis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 7,480 shares. Howe And Rusling Inc holds 735 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Grp has 0.1% invested in Zctis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Iberiabank accumulated 0.03% or 2,385 shares. Wellington Management Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Zctis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Tarbox Family Office Inc invested in 125 shares or 0% of the stock. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.26% in Zctis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 36 investors sold MOH shares while 109 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 58.99 million shares or 15.94% less from 70.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massmutual Co Fsb Adv has 83 shares. Brinker Capital holds 6,131 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.05% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 56,070 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 106,178 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 3,036 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement System has 0.02% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Swiss National Bank invested in 110,400 shares. Keybank Association Oh accumulated 4,122 shares. Stifel Financial holds 9,716 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commonwealth National Bank Of Australia, Australia-based fund reported 7,600 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 1,084 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership invested in 48,308 shares.

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $14.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc Com (NYSE:CTL) by 117,348 shares to 345,008 shares, valued at $4.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust S&P Regl Bkg (KRE) by 225,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 197,265 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).