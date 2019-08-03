As Zoetis (ZTS) Shares Rose, Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position by $5.95 Million; Group One Trading LP Cut Its Position in Electronic Arts (EA) by $17.36 Million as Valuation Declined

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 19.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold 59,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 246,140 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.78 million, down from 305,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.36. About 2.17 million shares traded or 13.97% up from the average. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SAYS UPON DEAL TERMINATION BY ABAXIS OR CO, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ABAXIS – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $89; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Abaxis for $2 Billion as Firms Prowl for Pet Deals; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.96 TO $3.10, EST. $3.04; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $120 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO THE COMPANY UNDER OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES; 29/03/2018 – Zoetis to Host Webcast and Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 05/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $89 FROM $83; RATING OUTPERFORM; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Diagnostics Company Abaxis in $2 Billion Cash Deal; 14/05/2018 – ANATARA LIFESCIENCES LTD – ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ZOETIS; 10/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 86.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 171,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 27,805 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83M, down from 199,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $92.89. About 2.76M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS ACQUIRED GAMEFLY ASSETS; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow $1.825B; 16/03/2018 – EA vows to never offer paid ‘loot boxes’ in its controversial ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ game; 16/03/2018 – An EA spokesperson confirms to CNBC that the changes to the game are permanent and there will be no paid micro-transactions for loot boxes going forward; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 23/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS MAY BE RAISED BY MOODY’S; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The; 23/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: ‘Battlefield V’ to Launch Oct. 19; 08/05/2018 – EA SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.99; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barbara Oil owns 15,000 shares. Trexquant Investment L P, Connecticut-based fund reported 10,471 shares. Qs Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested in 0.59% or 4.11 million shares. Tributary Capital Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.04% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Atwood Palmer holds 0.04% or 2,854 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated accumulated 0.03% or 3,170 shares. Chem Bankshares has invested 0.06% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Ameriprise Incorporated has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). U S Glob holds 0.15% or 3,055 shares in its portfolio. Meyer Handelman accumulated 11,828 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel invested in 648,053 shares. Calamos Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 58,042 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Corp accumulated 12,462 shares. Fisher Asset Limited accumulated 2,806 shares or 0% of the stock.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Americold Rlty Tr by 123,120 shares to 439,150 shares, valued at $13.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nomad Foods Ltd by 109,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 365,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB).

More notable recent Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 234% – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zoetis to acquire Platinum Performance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why We Think Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Elanco: Implication Of The Potential Bayer Animal Health Merger – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Merck Shares Rise on Strong Sales Growth – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, up 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $392.50 million for 35.48 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $563,255 activity.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $16.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (Put) by 84,800 shares to 164,600 shares, valued at $18.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Symantec Corp (Call) by 44,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 353,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Ion Geophysical Corp (Call).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.54 million activity. Bruzzo Chris sold $1.23 million worth of stock. $1.01 million worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares were sold by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “4 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, EA, GOOGL – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: JPM, SLP, EA – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “‘Apex’ engagement driving EA upside – Piper – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Profitconfidential.com and their article: “Electronic Arts Inc: A Plan to Take Out Fortnite That Could Return Big Gains – Profit Confidential” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mattel (MAT) Posts Narrower-Than-Expected Loss in Q2, Stock Up – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 328 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 5,748 shares. Fulton Bank Na owns 0.08% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 11,016 shares. Raymond James Advsr has 0.01% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Bamco Inc Ny reported 117,324 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 1.62M are held by Aqr Capital Management Ltd Llc. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 58,285 shares. First Republic has 0.01% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Davidson Advisors invested in 86,895 shares or 0.93% of the stock. Fca Corp Tx invested in 2,000 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Td Asset Mgmt invested 0.12% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Primecap Mgmt Ca has 0.07% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Insur Co Tx reported 39,575 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.1% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Anderson Hoagland stated it has 9,745 shares.