As Zoetis (ZTS) Shares Rose, Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Decreased Position by $16.33 Million; Alethea Capital Management Lowered Amgen (AMGN) Position by $316,160; Share Price Declined

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 28.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab sold 163,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 403,388 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.61 million, down from 566,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $115.11. About 1.55M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 21.15% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY EPS $2.77-EPS $2.93; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Zoetis One of America’s Best Employers for Third Year in a Row; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 69C; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Zoetis’ Acquisition Of Abaxis Is Credit Negative; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – INTENDS TO FUND PURCHASE THROUGH A COMBINATION OF EXISTING CASH AND NEW DEBT; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SAYS UPON DEAL TERMINATION BY ABAXIS OR CO, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ABAXIS – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Expects to Complete Acquisition Before End 2018; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q EPS 72c; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS ZOETIS’ PURCHASE OF ABAXIS IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics firm Abaxis for $1.9 bln

Alethea Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 39.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc sold 1,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,600 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $494,000, down from 4,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $175.34. About 2.86M shares traded or 2.56% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $3.47; QTRLY GAAP SHR $3.25; QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $5.55 BLN VS $5.46 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Novartis CEO feels heat on U.S. generics, Cosentyx drop; 23/03/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recognizing That Repatha Prevents Heart Attacks and Strokes; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR ABP 980 WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 17/04/2018 – Amgen’s Aimovig halved migraine days in 30 pct of trial patients; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. Sees 2018 Rev $21.9B-$22.8B; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O -AIMOVIG IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE TO PATIENTS WITHIN ONE WEEK; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi/Regeneron’s one-two punch on PCSK9 price and health data wins a key convert as Express Scripts creates exclusive formulary deal $REGN $SNY $AMGN $ESRX; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Plan to Make Praluent More Accessible, Affordable; 16/03/2018 – Biotechnology Companies with Great Potential

Alethea Capital Management Llc, which manages about $155.00M and $140.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kura Oncology Inc by 21,166 shares to 238,916 shares, valued at $3.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 5,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,892 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Peoples Utd Finl Inc (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 508,199 shares to 2.60M shares, valued at $42.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 36,368 shares in the quarter, for a total of 370,829 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, up 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $392.50M for 35.09 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $563,255 activity.

