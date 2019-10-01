As Zoetis (ZTS) Share Value Rose, Montag A & Associates Has Cut Its Stake by $395,500; Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Shareholder West Oak Capital Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.13 Million as Shares Rose

Montag A & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc sold 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 23,691 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.69 million, down from 27,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $125.83. About 332,868 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500.

West Oak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 83.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc sold 13,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 2,595 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $221,000, down from 15,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $83.67. About 341,645 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Effective Tax Rate 21.9%; 07/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB SAYS CONCENTRATION IN PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER, DISTRIBUTION, PHARMACY STORE BUSINESSES MAY PREVENT COMPETITION; 26/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Foundation Creates Opioid Resource Grant Program; 03/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SAYS PLANS TO PROVIDE A FURTHER UPDATE TO FDA UPON COMPLETION OF REMEDIATION MEASURES AT THE FACILITY- SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB CRITICIZES U.S. PHARMACEUTICAL PRICING STRUCTURE, CALLS IT “KABUKI” THEATER; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Working to Resume Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Facility as Soon as Possible; 15/05/2018 – FL. SUES DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, CAH, MCK, MALLINCKRODT; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY Adj EPS $6.45-Adj EPS $6.65

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.89 EPS, up 7.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $425.03 million for 35.35 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.11% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 8.97% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.45 per share. ABC’s profit will be $329.16 million for 13.24 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by AmerisourceBergen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.23% negative EPS growth.

