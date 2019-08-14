As Zoetis (ZTS) Share Value Rose, Cutter & Company Brokerage Boosted Stake by $36.99 Million; Bell State Bank & Trust Boosted Manulife Finl (MFC) Position by $673,808; Market Valuation Declined

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 12155.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 369,882 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 372,925 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.54 million, up from 3,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $122.28. About 859,442 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Intends to Fund Purchase Through Combination of Existing Cash and New Debt; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Veterinary-Diagnostics Company Abaxis for $2 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy Abaxis for $1.9 bln in cash; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Sees Transaction Accretive to Earnings in 2019; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Zoetis’ Acquisition Of Abaxis Is Credit Negative; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Abaxis for $2 Billion as Firms Prowl for Pet Deals; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 69C; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.35B; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Net $352M

Bell State Bank & Trust increased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (MFC) by 35.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust bought 42,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 159,511 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70 million, up from 117,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in Manulife Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $16.57. About 950,917 shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 21/05/2018 – Christos Tsaravas to lead Swiss business expansion for Manulife Asset Management; 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REIT SETS UP $1B MULTICURRENCY DEBT ISSUE PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS – OIL SANDS SECTOR FUND WILL NOT PAY REGULAR QTRLY DISTRIBUTION NOR FINAL DISTRIBUTION RELATED TO TERMINATION; 30/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Manulife Us Reit; 14/03/2018 – MANULIFE’S DABIET LOOKING FOR UNDISCOVERED OPPORTUNITIES; 07/05/2018 – Manulife to Issue C$600M of 3.317% Bonds Due 2028; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF OIL SANDS SECTOR FUND; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Exits Nike, Cuts Manulife Financial; 07/05/2018 – Manulife announces Subordinated Green Bond issue; 29/05/2018 – Manulife US REIT: Preferential Offering of 227 Million New Units Will Open at 9 A.M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Family Invs Inc owns 0.53% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 21,174 shares. Hanson Mcclain invested 0% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Brown Capital Lc owns 8,848 shares. Artemis Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.54% or 1.32 million shares in its portfolio. Appleton Prtn Ma invested in 85,260 shares or 1.14% of the stock. 432,964 were reported by Axa. Asset Management holds 0.16% or 32,159 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock owns 37.49M shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md owns 3.32M shares. 6,637 were accumulated by Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc Oh. 1,603 are held by Carroll Fincl Assoc Inc. Chesley Taft & Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.2% or 23,955 shares. Massachusetts Financial Ma reported 7.80 million shares. Calamos Ltd Liability holds 58,042 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Camarda Financial Advsr holds 0.01% or 35 shares.

Bell State Bank & Trust, which manages about $373.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 33,433 shares to 5,381 shares, valued at $560,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,575 shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc.