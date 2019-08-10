As Zoetis (ZTS) Share Value Rose, Banbury Partners Cut Its Position by $10.23 Million; Leonard Green Partners LP Has Trimmed Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $3.56 Million

Leonard Green Partners Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 3,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34M, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $913.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/03/2018 – Amazon Company Brilliance Buys Audio Rights for The Penis Book by Aaron Spitz MD; Published by Rodale Harmony Books and Represented by Agent Alan Morell of CMP; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – M&S targets rapid change after latest profit drop; 31/05/2018 – Amazon Rankles Australian Customers by Pushing Them to a Local Site; 08/03/2018 – Amazon to sell commodities directly in Brazil, sources say; 06/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- Mnuchin to CNBC: Amazon’s practice of not collecting taxes from third-party sellers ‘doesn’t make sense’; 27/04/2018 – Health care execs and investors have a love-hate relationship with Amazon; 22/03/2018 – Amazon Seeks Larger Whole Foods Stores to Support Delivery Plans; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon Says Amazon Partnership `Fair and Equal` (Video); 19/04/2018 – Now Anyone Can Create Their Own Personalized Alexa Skill in Just Minutes; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets

Banbury Partners Llc decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 31.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc sold 102,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 221,678 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.32M, down from 324,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $125.07. About 1.61 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverpark Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 2.83% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 9,447 shares or 0.37% of the stock. 64,133 were accumulated by Mar Vista Invest Ptnrs Llc. Beach Investment Management Limited Co owns 1,240 shares. Cls Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company has 109 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 2.03M shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Barometer Capital Management stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.12% or 190,474 shares in its portfolio. Bath Savings Tru stated it has 1.43% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Com reported 2.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moneta Grp Inc Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 308 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 91,886 were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited. Fiera, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 23,904 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc has 0.05% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 159 shares. 1,413 were reported by Cohen Lawrence B.

Leonard Green Partners Lp, which manages about $14.87 billion and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 4,000 shares to 8,000 shares, valued at $9.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 72.07 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90 million and $345.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 16,895 shares to 91,736 shares, valued at $22.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.