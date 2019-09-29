As Zoetis (ZTS) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Blb&B Advisors Decreased Position; Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Market Value Declined While Hillsdale Investment Management Has Increased Its Position

Blb&B Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc sold 3,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 62,938 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.14M, down from 66,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $123.9. About 1.48M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS – EXPECTS DEAL TO HAVE IMPACT ON 2018 EARNINGS RELATED TO CUSTOMARY CLOSING ACTIVITIES; ON ADJUSTED BASIS, CO DOES NOT EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Acquire Abaxis, A Leading Global Provider Of Veterinary Point-of-Care Diagnostic Instruments; 07/03/2018 Zoetis Conference Call Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 8; 15/05/2018 – Anatara Announces Exclusive Global License Agreement with Zoetis; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.96 TO $3.10, EST. $3.04; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Expects to Complete Acquisition Before End 2018; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics firm Abaxis for $1.9 bln; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Zoetis One of America’s Best Employers for Third Year in a Row; 14/05/2018 – ANATARA LIFESCIENCES LTD – ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ZOETIS

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 152.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc bought 400,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 662,350 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.84M, up from 261,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $26.67. About 1.42 million shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural’s Annual 2018 Capital Expenditures Are Targeted to Be Approximately C$4.3 Billion; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: SHELL TO SELL STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR $3.3B; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Cheetah Mobile, AngloGold Ashanti, Canadian Natural Resources, BHP Billiton, Infos; 07/05/2018 – Shell to sell stake in Canadian Natural for about $3.3 bln -Globe and Mail; 09/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES MINISTER CARR SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 07/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Streetwise newsletter: Shell sells stake in Canadian Natural in big bought deal; Street pounds table on; 07/05/2018 – SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources to limit output during oil transport crunch; 13/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$54; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Adj EPS C$0.71

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27 million and $871.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 2,435 shares to 40,605 shares, valued at $5.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 33,056 shares in the quarter, for a total of 908,752 shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.89 EPS, up 7.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $425.02 million for 34.80 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.11% negative EPS growth.

