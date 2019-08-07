As Zoetis (ZTS) Share Price Rose, Redwood Investments Decreased by $419,500 Its Position; As Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Stock Price Declined, Boston Partners Upped Holding by $267.83 Million

Redwood Investments Llc decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 3.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc sold 4,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 108,038 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.88M, down from 112,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.64% or $8.6 during the last trading session, reaching $121.17. About 3.88 million shares traded or 96.60% up from the average. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 02/05/2018 – Zoetis First-Quarter Profit Benefits From Tax Changes; Backs 2018 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY EPS $2.77-EPS $2.93; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.35B; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS BUY PRICE OF US $83/SHR IN CASH; 26/04/2018 – Zoetis to Expand Animal Vaccine Research and Manufacturing in Suzhou, China; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $120 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO THE COMPANY UNDER OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis: Purchase Price of $83 Per Shr in Cash, or Approximately $2B in Aggregate; 27/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Kohl’s and Zoetis; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL IMPACTING 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR ABOUT $2B

Boston Partners increased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 296.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 9.92M shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 13.26M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $364.69M, up from 3.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.37B market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $23.71. About 2.71 million shares traded or 8.98% up from the average. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 08/05/2018 – SHELL RDSa.L – SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 08/05/2018 – REG-ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Its Interest In Canadian Natural Resources Limited; 09/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES MINISTER CARR SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES STARTS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 07/05/2018 – Shell to sell stake in Canadian Natural for about $3.3 bln -Globe and Mail; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Cheetah Mobile, AngloGold Ashanti, Canadian Natural Resources, BHP Billiton, Infos; 07/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual General Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Funds 1Q Funds Flow From Operations C$2.33B; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Net C$583M

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $75.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 22,741 shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $82.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kbr Inc (NYSE:KBR) by 295,212 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.47M shares, and cut its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $563,255 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Comml Bank, a New York-based fund reported 72,733 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Company owns 37,106 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Co accumulated 19,141 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Wetherby Asset holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 10,667 shares. Navellier And Associate Incorporated reported 1.56% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Marsico Mgmt Ltd has 0.36% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 99,568 shares. 10,400 were reported by Gsa Partners Llp. Godshalk Welsh Cap Inc invested 1.34% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Wellington Shields Cap Lc holds 8,005 shares. Moreover, Hall Laurie J Trustee has 0.37% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Griffin Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.32% or 22,245 shares in its portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Capital holds 216,739 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Oakworth Cap Incorporated holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Anderson Hoagland And Company reported 9,995 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited has 0.11% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78 million and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 385,212 shares to 817,984 shares, valued at $19.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wingstop Inc by 25,661 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,336 shares, and has risen its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH).

