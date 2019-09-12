As Zoetis (ZTS) Market Valuation Rose, Marietta Investment Partners Has Lifted Stake; Biogen (BIIB) Stock Value Rose While Hills Bank & Trust Company Has Lowered by $726,261 Its Holding

Marietta Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 25.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc bought 14,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 67,994 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.72 million, up from 53,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $120.7. About 3.29M shares traded or 70.90% up from the average. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q EPS 72c; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 19/03/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Sees Transaction Accretive to Earnings in 2019; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Net $352M; 25/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $89; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics firm Abaxis for $1.9 bln; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis First-Quarter Profit Benefits From Tax Changes; Backs 2018 Guidance; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – INTENDS TO FUND PURCHASE THROUGH A COMBINATION OF EXISTING CASH AND NEW DEBT; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS INC – UPON TERMINATION OF MERGER BY CO OR ZOETIS UPON SPECIFIED CONDITIONS, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY CO TO ZOETIS

Hills Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 62.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company sold 3,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 1,880 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $439,000, down from 4,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $235.96. About 1.63M shares traded or 14.51% up from the average. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – Biogen Reports Quarterly Revenues of $3.1 Billion; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Management Adds Siemens Healthineers, Cuts Biogen; 30/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Biogen escapes a compulsory license; could Ambien cause racist tweeting?; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis to Make Royalty Payments to AbbVie; 20/04/2018 – Biogen boosts investment in neurology with $1 bln Ionis deal; 11/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen and the badly needed gene therapy acquisition that got away; 31/05/2018 – Biogen Appoints Daniel Karp as EVP, Corporate Development; 13/04/2018 – Biogen likely to exercise option to raise stake in Samsung Bioepis, insiders say; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO FURTHER CUT ADUCANUMAB ROYALTY RATES; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24 million and $304.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 13,866 shares to 6,300 shares, valued at $859,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum China Hldgs Inc by 57,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,302 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scntfc (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold ZTS shares while 278 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 248 raised stakes. 413.40 million shares or 0.16% less from 414.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northcoast Asset Ltd Liability Com invested 0.02% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Invesco Ltd owns 3.18 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp stated it has 0.07% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Nomura Asset Mgmt Co stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Fiduciary reported 0.05% stake. Kings Point Cap Mgmt invested 0% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Moreover, Cetera Advsr Ltd Company has 0.03% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 5,342 shares. Meyer Handelman Communications has 0.07% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 11,828 shares. Fort Limited Partnership holds 0.6% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) or 27,492 shares. Harvest Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.59% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Brown Capital Ltd Liability Company, Maryland-based fund reported 8,848 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 0.14% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Rampart Inv Mgmt Communication Ltd holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 7,992 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co reported 0% stake. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested 2.25% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Franklin Resource holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 1.11 million shares. Bailard invested 0.02% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). 187,311 are held by Seizert Lc. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.36% or 13,800 shares. 20,027 are held by Acg Wealth. 27,467 were reported by Cibc Asset Management Inc. Citadel Advsr, Illinois-based fund reported 15,109 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & reported 934 shares. Arrow Fincl Corporation stated it has 10 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Tarbox Family Office has 0.01% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 106 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Investors Incorporated Pa has invested 0.15% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Rowland Counsel Adv reported 0% stake. The New York-based Jefferies Group Incorporated Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Dillon And Assoc stated it has 2,806 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.