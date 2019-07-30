As Zoetis (ZTS) Market Valuation Rose, Investec Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed Holding by $13.60 Million; Calithera Biosciences (CALA) Share Price Rose While Bvf Has Cut Its Stake

Investec Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 81.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd sold 136,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,447 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, down from 167,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $115.55. About 1.50M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 21.15% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Sees Transaction Accretive to Earnings in 2019; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $120 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO THE COMPANY UNDER OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Acquire Abaxis, A Leading Global Provider Of Veterinary Point-of-Care Diagnostic Instruments; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Adj EPS $2.96-Adj EPS $3.10; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.35B; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Zoetis’ Acquisition Of Abaxis Is Credit Negative; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.96 TO $3.10, EST. $3.04; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q EPS 72c; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Buy Veterinary Diagnostics Company Abaxis For A 16% Premium — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $85

Bvf Inc decreased its stake in Calithera Biosciences Inc (CALA) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc sold 274,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.02M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.38M, down from 3.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Calithera Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.64 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.17. About 137,813 shares traded. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) has declined 2.91% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CALA News: 03/05/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Presenting at Conference Jun 2; 18/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences: FDA Fast Track Designation Granted to CB-839 in Combination With Cabozantini; 18/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Announces FDA Fast Track Designation Granted to CB-839 in Combination with Cabozantinib for Treatment of Patients with Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 23/03/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Presenting at Conference Mar 28; 25/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Announces CB-839 Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at ASCO 2018; 08/03/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Sees Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments Between $105M and $115M at 2018 End; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys 4% Position in Calithera Biosciences; 22/04/2018 – DJ Calithera Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CALA); 10/05/2018 – Calithera Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 37c; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors LP Exits Calithera Biosciences

More notable recent Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SPWR, GCP, TDS and BHVN among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “36 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Calithera Biosciences Inc (CALA) PRESIDENT AND CEO Susan Molineaux Bought $200,208 of Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Updated Results from Phase 1 Study of Telaglenastat (CB-839) to be Presented at 2019 ASCO Genitourinary Cancer Symposium – GlobeNewswire” published on February 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Calithera Biosciences Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Recent Highlights – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 07, 2019.

Analysts await Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.55 EPS, down 511.11% or $0.46 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. After $-0.61 actual EPS reported by Calithera Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.84% EPS growth.

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89M and $893.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc by 218,835 shares to 2.11 million shares, valued at $8.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alpine Immune Sciences Inc by 558,658 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20M shares, and has risen its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold CALA shares while 13 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 21.70 million shares or 2.80% more from 21.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Investment holds 0% of its portfolio in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) for 2,688 shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc has 38,045 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern Trust Corporation holds 369,953 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Co has 11,591 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) for 5,491 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA). Pnc Financial Services Gp invested 0% of its portfolio in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA). Manufacturers Life The holds 24,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Alphamark Advisors Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) for 1,187 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt owns 65,551 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc holds 82,580 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 3.65 million shares. Barclays Public Llc reported 19,048 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Savings Bank Of America De reported 77,500 shares stake. 3.02M were accumulated by Bvf Il.

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $25.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 23,302 shares to 597,285 shares, valued at $25.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelers Cos Inc/The (NYSE:TRV) by 12,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,269 shares, and has risen its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX).

More notable recent Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Elanco Animal Health And Bayer In Early Talks To Combine Animal Health Units – Forbes” on July 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Are Analysts Saying About Zoetis Inc.’s (NYSE:ZTS) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Pfizer to Combine Off-Patent Drug Business With Mylan – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “BofA Downgrades Veterinary Medicine Maker Zoetis On Valuation – Benzinga” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, up 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $392.50M for 35.23 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Holding Ltd has 910 shares. Delaware-based Dupont Cap Corporation has invested 0.12% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Umb Natl Bank N A Mo stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Epoch Inv Partners, New York-based fund reported 59,225 shares. Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx reported 17,495 shares. Harvest Strategies Llc invested in 6.38% or 45,000 shares. Bowen Hanes has 403,898 shares. Accredited Investors has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity Research has invested 0.39% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Moreover, Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.17% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Cap has invested 0.21% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation invested in 0.02% or 3,374 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 36,167 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt has 0.06% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 31,108 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Corp holds 66,500 shares.