As Zoetis (ZTS) Market Valuation Rose, Fiera Capital Raised Holding by $15.34 Million; Spruce House Investment Management Increases Holding in Gtt Communications (GTT)

Spruce House Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 13.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spruce House Investment Management Llc bought 1.48M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12.38M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $429.41M, up from 10.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spruce House Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $852.23 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $15.26. About 25,458 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 46.98% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 03/05/2018 – GTT Communications 1Q Rev $260.7M; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Gtt’s B2 Cfr, Outlook Stable; 10/05/2018 – GTT Wins Three Gold Stevie Awards in 2018 American Business Awards; 21/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – DELIVERY IS EXPECTED IN 2020; 16/05/2018 – GTT GETS NOTIFICATION FOR ORDER OF 2 NEW LNG CARRIERS; 27/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – RECEIVES AN ORDER FROM SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES TO DESIGN THE LNG TANKS OF A NEW LNG CARRIER; 17/05/2018 – GTT: RENEWAL OF BERTEROTTIERE IN FUNCTIONS OF CHAIRMAN, CEO; 26/03/2018 – GTT COMMUNICATIONS – ALEPH & CRESTVIEW ARE SHAREHOLDERS OF INTEROUTE, WILL INVEST PORTION OF PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF INTEROUTE INTO COMBINED CO; 27/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – ITS DELIVERY IS SCHEDULED FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2020; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES GTT COMMUNICATIONS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B’

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 182.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 153,438 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 237,402 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.90 million, up from 83,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $112.88. About 52,821 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 21.15% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL IMPACTING 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – PURCHASE PRICE OF US $83 PER SHARE IN CASH, OR APPROXIMATELY $2.0 BLN IN AGGREGATE; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Adj EPS $2.96-Adj EPS $3.10; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – INTENDS TO FUND PURCHASE THROUGH A COMBINATION OF EXISTING CASH AND NEW DEBT; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Intends to Fund Purchase Through Combination of Existing Cash and New Debt; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 69C; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR ABOUT $2B; 16/05/2018 – S&P: Zoetis Rating Reflects Expectation That Leverage Will Remain in 2x-3x Range in 2018-2019; 14/05/2018 – ANATARA LIFESCIENCES LTD – ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ZOETIS

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $563,255 activity.

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 30,113 shares to 903,477 shares, valued at $186.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 54,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,661 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (NYSE:BPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi has 4,938 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma reported 807,009 shares. Counselors Incorporated has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Tcw Grp Inc accumulated 1.13 million shares or 1.09% of the stock. Harvey Investment Limited Liability has invested 0.87% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Sands Capital Llc reported 0.09% stake. Veritable Limited Partnership accumulated 26,304 shares. Franklin Street Advsrs Incorporated Nc reported 63,665 shares stake. 1,702 are owned by First Interstate Fincl Bank. Mufg Americas Holdings invested in 0.1% or 33,473 shares. Chevy Chase Hldgs has invested 0.17% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Moreover, D E Shaw And Co has 0.24% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 1.81 million shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Llc has 12,289 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited reported 5,071 shares. Tru Department Mb Natl Bank N A holds 0.33% or 26,860 shares in its portfolio.