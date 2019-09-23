As Zoetis (ZTS) Market Valuation Rose, Cypress Capital Group Increased Position; Lenox Wealth Management Holding in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Trimmed by $2.44 Million

Lenox Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc sold 22,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 431,736 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.34 million, down from 454,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $122.24. About 15.44 million shares traded or 106.72% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS PROCTER & GAMBLE IS LEADING INVESTIGATION AT LOUISIANA PLANT ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SEES INTENSIFYING RETAIL COMPETITION; 19/04/2018 – P&G Deal for Merck KGaA Business Valuation Is About EUR3.4B; 18/04/2018 – P&G Updates Schedule for Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results; Webcast Discussion Now Planned for Thursday, April 19; 19/04/2018 – P&G, Nestle, Unilever forgo price increases to move product; 19/04/2018 – P&G KEEPS YR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH VIEW UP 2%-3%,SEES AT LOW END; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS SALES HAVE TURNED POSITIVE IN CHINA DIAPERS; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 17.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group bought 3,195 shares as the company's stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 21,344 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.42M, up from 18,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $125.62. About 2.59M shares traded or 34.77% up from the average. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17 million and $334.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Iboxx $ High Yield Corporate Bd (HYG) by 19,078 shares to 138,214 shares, valued at $12.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc B (BRKB) by 4,477 shares in the quarter, for a total of 201,103 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets Etf (VWO).

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ithaka Gru Ltd Liability Corp invested in 3,000 shares. Maple Capital Mgmt stated it has 20,968 shares. Rock Point Lc accumulated 6,578 shares. Oakworth Capital Incorporated invested in 11,884 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Chatham Cap Gp accumulated 18,612 shares. Wallace Cap Incorporated holds 0.39% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 27,311 shares. Shelton Cap Mgmt accumulated 98,787 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Paradigm Asset Management reported 37,600 shares. 25,369 are held by Golub Ltd Co. Finance Advantage has 100 shares. Capital Global Investors holds 9.24 million shares. Synovus Corporation holds 0.3% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 180,102 shares. 2,810 were reported by Riggs Asset Managment Communications. 7,746 are held by Exane Derivatives. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability has invested 0.26% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.65 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36M and $506.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 6,359 shares to 23,375 shares, valued at $2.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IJH) by 1,558 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,988 shares, and cut its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).